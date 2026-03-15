Sahith Theegala in Top 10 at Players Championship

Indian American Sahith Theegala's stellar performance at the Players Championship propels him into the top 10, enhancing his FedexCup ranking and highlighting the strong presence of Indian and Indo-Canadian golfers in the tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Sahith Theegala's impressive 68 places him in the top 10 at the Players Championship, improving his FedexCup ranking.

Ludvig Aberg leads the Players Championship, with Michael Thorbjorsen in second place.

Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju also made significant gains at the Players Championship.

Theegala's strong performance included six birdies and strategic play on the back nine.

Indian American Sahith Theegala carded a solid four-under 68 to move back into the top 10 with one round left to play at the USD 25million Players Championship.

Theegala had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68 that took his total score to seven-under par. He is six shots behind Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who extended his lead to three shots after carding one-under 71. His total score is now 13-under par.

Theegala is currently placed T-10 on the leaderboard alongside four other players, Robert MacIntyre, Austin Smotherman, Jacob Bridgeman and Sepp Straka.

Another Indian American Akshay Bhatia carded two-under 70 to gain two positions and be placed at T-26 alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded four-under 68 to have a total score of four-under par.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded a strong round six-under 66 to move into the top 20. Yellamaraju is now T-19 with a score of five-under par.

Rory McIlroy continues to have a forgettable week as he is placed T-57 after carding an even par third round as his total score stands at one-over par.

Theegala's Round Highlights

Theegala started his third round with a birdie on the first hole before dropping the stroke on the seventh and turned in even par. On the back nine the 28-year-old set himself up for a strong round with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes before making his final bogey of the round on the 14th. He went on to birdie the 15th, 17th and 18th holes.

If Theegala finished within the top 10 this week he could move into the top 15 of the FedexCup rankings.

Championship Leaders

Michael Thorbjorsen moved into second position after carding five-under 67. Thorbjorsen's total is now 10-under par.

In third place is Cameron Young with a total score of nine-under par and there is a six-way tie for fourth place between Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele who are all at 8-under par after three rounds.

MacIntyre shot the low round of the day, seven-under 65 to move up to T-10.

If the current positions are to hold Bridgeman will replace Collin Morikawa as the FedexCup leader by the end of the week and Akshay Bhatia will retain his second position as Morikawa will drop down to third.