Sahith Theegala In Contention For Top-10 At Wyndham Championship

Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala is making a strong push for a Top-10 finish at the Wyndham Championship, the crucial final regular-season PGA TOUR event, as he aims to solidify his position for the upcoming FedExCup Play-offs.

Key Points Sahith Theegala is tied 11th at the Wyndham Championship, aiming for a Top-10 finish.

Theegala's performance in the final round is crucial for his FedExCup Play-offs qualification.

Beau Hossler and Michael Brennan are co-leaders at 16-under 194.

Several players, including Jordan Smith and Keegan Bradley, are fighting for FedExCup Play-offs spots.

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season event before the FedExCup Play-offs begin.

Sahith Theegala remained within striking distance of a Top-10 finish at the Wyndham Championship despite slipping to tied-11th after the third round, with the final regular-season PGA TOUR event heading into its decisive Sunday.

Theegala, backed by Hero, followed his spectacular opening 8-under 62 with rounds of 69 and 69 to reach 16-under 194. He is only a few shots away from the leading group and will look to make a strong push in the final round before the FedExCup Play-offs.

Theegala's Third Round Performance

Theegala started his third round brightly with birdies on three of his first five holes but gave back the gains with bogeys on the sixth, 13th and 14th. He recovered with birdies on the 15th and 16th before dropping another shot on the 18th for a 1-under 69.

Another Indian-origin player, Aaron Rai, carded a 2-under 69 and was tied 56th at 8-under. Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju have opted to rest ahead of the Play-offs.

Tight Race For The Lead And Play-offs

The leaderboard tightened considerably, with nine of the Top-10 players shooting 66 or better in the third round.

Beau Hossler and Michael Brennan share the lead at 16-under 194. Hossler battled difficult par putts and two weather delays before signing for a 4-under 66, while Brennan fired a 7-under 63, capped by a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Hossler, ranked No. 122 in the FedExCup, knows he must win to have any mathematical chance of breaking into the Top-70 and qualifying for the Play-offs.

Brennan, who earned his PGA TOUR card after winning the Bank of Utah Championship last fall following his time on PGA TOUR Americas, moved alongside Hossler.

Tom Kim, fresh from his Scottish Open victory, is one shot back after a 63, while Alex Noren and Alex Smalley are tied fourth at 14-under after rounds of 65.

England's Jordan Smith, currently No. 68 in the FedExCup, strengthened his playoff hopes with a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th using a 9-iron. The ace also earned him one million reward points from tournament sponsor Wyndham.

Keegan Bradley, ranked No. 72 in the FedExCup, made the cut on the number but could only shoot 69 and will need a low final round to force his way into the Play-offs.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, is set to see his season end early after a 4-over 74 left him 11 shots behind the position he needed to keep his playoff hopes alive.