Ludvig Aberg Seizes Lead at Players Championship; Indian Contingent's Mixed Fortunes

Ludvig Aberg's spectacular 9-under round propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the Players Championship, while Sahith Theegala faced challenges and Akshay Bhatia showed improvement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Ludvig Aberg shot a stunning 9-under 63 to take the lead at the Players Championship.

Sahith Theegala's first-round lead evaporated after a second-round 74.

Akshay Bhatia improved his position with a second-round 71.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, while Aaron Rai missed it.

Top-ranked players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy barely made the cut.

First round co-leader Sahith Theegala (74) slipped down the leader board while Akshay Bhatia (71) made a marginal move up in the second round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass here.

As for the other Indian origin players, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (73-72) made the cut at tied 52nd place and Indo-British Aaron Rai missed the cut with rounds of 74-74.

Aberg's Dominant Performance

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg posted the low score of the day as he put together a round of 9-under 63 to become the sole leader by two strokes. Having started his round on the front nine, Aberg opened with three birdies and an eagle in the first four holes and made his second eagle of the round on the ninth hole to be 6-under par for the day in the first nine holes.

On the back nine the 26-year-old made birdies on the 11th, 16th and 18th holes and his only bogey of the day came on the 15th hole. Aberg has a total of 12-under par.

Scheffler and McIlroy Struggle

The top two ranked players in the field, Scottie Scheffler (72-73) and Rory McIlroy (74-71) made the cut, and both are T-51 with a two-day total of 1-over par.