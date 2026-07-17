Indian-American Sahith Theegala Secures Weekend Spot At Royal Birkdale

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala has successfully navigated the challenging Royal Birkdale course to make the halfway cut at the prestigious 154th Open Championship, while Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns delivered record-setting performances.

Key Points Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala successfully made the halfway cut at the 154th Open Championship.

Theegala finished at even-par for the championship after rounds of 71 and 69, securing a weekend tee time.

Australia's Lucas Herbert and America's Sam Burns carded stunning 8-under 62 rounds, equalling the lowest score in a men's major.

Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, other Indian-origin players, were battling to make the cut amidst strengthening winds and tough course conditions.

The Royal Birkdale links course proved challenging, making the battle to secure a spot in the final two rounds intense for many players.

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala kept his campaign alive by making the halfway cut at the 154th Open Championship, while Australia's Lucas Herbert and American Sam Burns grabbed the headlines with record-equalling second-round performances at Royal Birkdale.

Among the three Indian-origin players in the field, Theegala was the only one guaranteed a place in the final two rounds. The Indian-American followed his opening 71 with a steady 69 to move back to even-par for the championship. At tied-50th, he comfortably secured a weekend tee time and continued his encouraging return to form after an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Record-Equalling Rounds At Royal Birkdale

On a day when many of golf's biggest names were fighting to stay alive, Herbert and Burns each carded stunning rounds of 8-under 62, matching the lowest score ever recorded in a men's major championship. Their brilliance provided a sharp contrast to the relentless challenge posed by the famous links course, where the battle to make the cut remained intense throughout the day.

Indian-Origin Players Face Cut Challenge

Akshay Bhatia, who also began the championship with a 71, was still on the course as the afternoon wave battled strengthening winds. Bhatia had birdied the second hole but gave the shot back with a bogey on the seventh. At 1-over overall, he remained in a delicate position, needing a strong finish to guarantee a place beyond Friday.

Aaron Rai's fate, meanwhile, rested in the hands of the later starters. The reigning PGA Championship winner signed for a second successive 71 to reach 2-over for the tournament. Rai struggled to create enough birdie opportunities and found Royal Birkdale's thick rough particularly punishing. Sitting close to the projected cut mark, he could only wait and watch as the leaderboard kept changing.