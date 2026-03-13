Sahith Theegala Leads at Players Championship After Eagle

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala's spectacular eagle helped him secure a co-lead at the Players Championship, while Akshay Bhatia and other Indian-origin players also made their mark in the tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Sahith Theegala, an Indian-American golfer, co-leads the Players Championship after a first-round 67, featuring a remarkable eagle.

Akshay Bhatia, fresh off his Arnold Palmer Invitational win, is T-30 after carding a 71 at the Players Championship.

Theegala's stunning eagle on the 12th hole, a 99-yard wedge shot, propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa retired from the Players Championship due to injury after playing only one hole.

Tommy Fleetwood, winner of the DP World India Championship, is T-10 after a 3-under 69.

Indian origin American golfer Sahith Theegala holed a wedge shot from 99 yards for a stunning eagle as he put together a round of 5-under 67 on the first day of the Players Championship here.

He was among the five co-leaders as the play was suspended early due to darkness.

Theegala shared the lead with Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sepp Straka and Austin Smotherman, who had one more to play.

Among other Indian origin players, last week's winner at Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Akshay Bhatia carded (71) and was T-30, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (1-over through 17) and Aaron Rai (74) were at T-69.

Theegala's Round Highlights

Theegala began his first round with three consecutive birdies on the front nine and his only bogey of the round was on the ninth hole. He ran into trouble from the left bunker for bogey.

On the back nine the 28-year-old made the stunning eagle as he holed his second shot from 99 yards. Then came a late birdie on the 16th to end the day tied at 67 and was tied for the lead.

Speaking about the 12th, Theegala said, "Yeah, I had 99 yards. That pin is on that little shelf, so usually it's just a stock lob wedge, but I hit a little 54 degree to try and just one-hop it up the slope there, and I blocked it a hair. I hit it a little skinny and just came out a little right. Got a nice bounce.

"You know, like, hitting that shot you actually have a little room right of that and past it, so my aim was a yard right of it, but I ended up hitting it like seven yards right of it and it kicked off the side of the bunker there and had plenty of spin. But it was probably going to spin left off that slope, was probably going to go like 20, 25 feet down that slope, just straight left of the hole. So for it to crash into the pin and go in is pretty cool. It's a nice bonus."

On his coming back from injury, he said, "So, yeah, it was nice to start this year healthy. I was healthy in the fall, but my speed took forever to come back and guys were just telling me to stay patient, guys that had left shoulder and left oblique injuries or rib injuries. They said the speed just takes a while to come back. Your body just doesn't trust it until it's way outside the injury."

For Theegala, who after falling outside Top-100, has had three Top-10s this year, it has been a season of recovery.

"So the speed is fully back. It's the easiest I can get to the speed right now in my life. I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been. So yeah, it's just nice to be able to listen to know my coach and do what he tells me to do and listen to my trainer and do what he tells me to be able to do. So, yeah, it's a feeling that I don't ever want again."

Other Indian Players and Tournament Updates

Bhatia, fresh from the biggest win of his career, just last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, carded 1-under 71 to end the day at T-30.

Bhatia began the day on the back nine with two birdies only to drop the shots with a double bogey on the 14th.

A birdie-bogey-birdie finish on the back nine resulted in him being 1-under par at the turn before he carded nine pars on the front nine to close the day off.

Bhatia, who has never played in India where his parents come from, recently announced that he will play at the Hero Indian Open later this month.

Yellamaraju was placed T-52 with a score of 1-over par with one hole left to play when play was suspended.

World number one Scottie Scheffler carded an even par round to be placed T-40 while world number two Rory McIlroy began the week with a card of 2-over 74 to be placed at T-69.

Collin Morikawa, who entered as one of the favourites to win this week, retired due to an injury after playing just one hole. He began his round on the back nine and had finished the 10th hole before hurting himself on the 11th hole and chose to retire.

Tommy Fleetwood, the winner of the inaugural DP World India Championship started off strong with a score of 3-under 69 and is placed at T-10.