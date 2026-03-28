Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju Shine at Texas Children's Houston Open

Indian-American golfers Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju are making a strong showing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, while Gary Woodland takes the lead with an impressive performance.

Key Points Sahith Theegala maintains a strong position at the Texas Children's Houston Open with consecutive rounds of 3-under 67.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju improves his standing, moving into the top 20 after a 4-under 66 second round.

Gary Woodland surges into the lead at the Houston Open after carding an impressive 7-under 63.

Woodland's performance marks a significant comeback after undergoing surgery for a brain lesion in 2023.

Yellamaraju's strong performance reflects his position within the top 30 of the FedEx Cup rankings.

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala carded a second successive round of 3-under 67 to retain his tied-11th position with a two-day total of 6-under at the Texas Children's Houston Open here.

The other Indian-origin player in the field, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (69-66), was tied for 20th, while former US Open champion Gary Woodland (64-63) surged into the lead. Overnight leader Paul Waring slipped to tied-11th after carding a 1-over 71.

Woodland carded 7-under 63 to improve his score to 12-under after 36 holes. The round included birdies on the third, fifth, eighth, 10th 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. The sole bogey of the round was made on the 13th hole.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Woodland, a recipient of the 2025 PGA Tour Courage Award, underwent surgery to remove a brain lesion in September 2023 and returned to competition at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He was tied second at the Houston Open last year.

Theegala's Performance

Theegala started the second day on the front nine and made consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before dropping a shot on the eighth with his only bogey of the round. On the back nine, Theegala picked up a shot on the 13th and made a late birdie on the 16th to close the day at 3-under 67.

Yellamaraju's Round

Yellamaraju had a slow start but picked up pace in the second round, carding a 4-under 66 to move into tied-20th with a total score of 5-under par.

Yellamaraju began his round on the front nine making birdies on the third, eighth, 10th and 14th holes. The 24-year-old started this week just inside the top-30 of the FedEx Cup rankings.