HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Theegala and Bhatia Ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Theegala and Bhatia Ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 18:04 IST

x

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are poised to make their mark at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, joining a field of golf elites including Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points

  • Sahith Theegala aims to solidify his position after recovering from injuries at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
  • Akshay Bhatia seeks to continue his strong performance following recent top finishes at the Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach.
  • Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, and Justin Thomas, returning post-surgery, headline the Arnold Palmer Invitational field.
  • The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a USD 20 million Signature Event on the PGA Tour.

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia will look to put up a good show when they tee up at the the USD 20million Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the 2026 season.

Theegala, who lost out a good part of 2025 season due to injuries, is trying to make a comeback and secure his place in the top events, while Bhatia has done well after a couple of missed cuts.

 

Bhatia was T-3 at Phoenix Open and T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach and T-16 at Genesis. Theegala had Top-10 finishes in the American Express and Farmers Insurance and T-18 a Phoenix.

Bhatia plays with former Open winner, Brian Harman and Theegala plays the first round with Chris Kirk.

Top Players Headline the Field

The stars of show at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and seven-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa, and a returning Justin Thomas. Thomas is teeing it up post-surgery.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Four Teams Vie for Finals Berth in DP World PGTI's 72 The League
Four Teams Vie for Finals Berth in DP World PGTI's 72 The League
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals Reach DP World PGTI 72 The League Final
UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals Reach DP World PGTI 72 The League Final
Gavaskar's Charity Golf Event to Feature Cricket and Tennis Legends
Gavaskar's Charity Golf Event to Feature Cricket and Tennis Legends

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun Tendulkar Wedding0:18

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun...

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

India Condoles Khamenei's Death: Misri Signs Embassy Register1:31

India Condoles Khamenei's Death: Misri Signs Embassy...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO