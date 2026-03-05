Theegala and Bhatia Ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are poised to make their mark at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, joining a field of golf elites including Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Sahith Theegala aims to solidify his position after recovering from injuries at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Akshay Bhatia seeks to continue his strong performance following recent top finishes at the Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, and Justin Thomas, returning post-surgery, headline the Arnold Palmer Invitational field.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a USD 20 million Signature Event on the PGA Tour.

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia will look to put up a good show when they tee up at the the USD 20million Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the 2026 season.

Theegala, who lost out a good part of 2025 season due to injuries, is trying to make a comeback and secure his place in the top events, while Bhatia has done well after a couple of missed cuts.

Bhatia was T-3 at Phoenix Open and T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach and T-16 at Genesis. Theegala had Top-10 finishes in the American Express and Farmers Insurance and T-18 a Phoenix.

Bhatia plays with former Open winner, Brian Harman and Theegala plays the first round with Chris Kirk.

Top Players Headline the Field

The stars of show at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and seven-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa, and a returning Justin Thomas. Thomas is teeing it up post-surgery.