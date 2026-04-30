Theegala, Bhatia Hope To Shine At Cadillac Championship

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, two talented Indian American golfers, are poised to make a significant impact at the prestigious Cadillac Championship on the PGA TOUR.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are among the players to watch at the Cadillac Championship.

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite for the Cadillac Championship after Rory McIlroy withdrew.

The Cadillac Championship is a USD 20m Signature Event with a stacked field.

Theegala has shown consistency with four top-10 finishes this season.

Bhatia has already secured a victory this season and is known for his composure.

Sahith Theegala could emerge as a dark horse, alongside fellow Indian American Akshay Bhatia as the PGA TOUR returns this week to the iconic Trump National Doral Golf Club, where the famed Blue Monster course hosts the Cadillac Championship.

A third Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju is also in the field.

Top Golfers Compete At Cadillac Championship

The trio could spring a surprise this week, as Masters champion Rory McIlroy has skipped the event, which will now make World No.1 Scottie Scheffler a strong favourite at the event.

It is the fifth USD 20m Signature Event of the 2026 season and the tournament promises a stacked field and compelling early-round pairings in a no-cut format in South Florida.

All eyes will be on the marquee grouping featuring Scheffler and world No. 4 Cameron Young.

Scheffler And Young In Focus

Scheffler arrives in strong form after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Young returns to Florida riding the confidence of his victory at The Players Championship, looking to replicate that success in the Sunshine State.

Theegala And Bhatia Aim For Victory

Theegala continues to impress with his consistency. While he is still searching for his first win of the 2026 season, Theegala has already recorded four top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including one in his last four outings.

His aggressive style and short-game creativity make him a dangerous presence on a demanding layout like the Blue Monster.

Joining him in the spotlight is Bhatia, who has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents on TOUR.

Bhatia has already notched a victory this season and has demonstrated remarkable composure in high-pressure situations. Known for his fluid swing and fearless scoring ability, he has also delivered several low rounds in strong fields, signalling his readiness to contend regularly at elite events.

European Pairings And Fan Favourites

Among the notable European pairings, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood reunite as Ryder Cup teammates still searching for their first wins of the season. Another intriguing duo features Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama.

Fan favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will once again tee it up together, continuing a lifelong friendship that dates back to their junior golf days.