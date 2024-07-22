News
Rediff.com  » Sports » The rise of the social media savvy Olympians

The rise of the social media savvy Olympians

July 22, 2024 22:54 IST
IMAGE: Rugby player Ilona Maher pose ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ilona Maher/Instagram

Athletes on the hunt for Olympic gold will also be chasing likes and follows on social media in Paris, as a battle for a coveted piece of viral fame kicks off at the Games.

A social media side hustle unlike any other will play out across a frantic 16 days beginning on July 26 with Olympians looking to exploit a narrow window to connect with fans from the Games on platforms like YouTube, Tik Tok and Instagram.

American rugby player Ilona Maher went viral at the Tokyo Olympics and now boasts more than a million followers on Tik Tok, despite her sport having less traction than others in the United States.

Her teammate Ariana Ramsey wants to follow a similar path in Paris, hoping the four videos she will be producing each day will build her online persona and help with her ambition to one day start her own athletic apparel brand.

Alicia Schmidt

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Alica Schmidt/Instagram

Like many other Olympians who work second or even third jobs, Ramsey has used social media to supplement her income, earning one-off deals with brands and charging about $100 for an Instagram Reel or $50 for an Instagram story post.

In years past, athletes like Ramsey might have needed a manager to negotiate deals with brands. Now, a company will reach out directly to strike a deal.

Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Athletes do not have to be among the top echelons of fame to gain traction online, Kate Johnson, Google's global marketing director, sports, entertainment, and content partnerships, told Reuters.

"Do I wish I had to do it? No," she said. "But I love what it's done for me."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

