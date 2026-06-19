The Real Reason Behind Messi's Tearful World Cup Moment

Lionel Messi's family has issued a statement confirming his father, Jorge Messi, is receiving medical treatment and recovering well, while strongly appealing for privacy amidst widespread media speculation regarding his health.

IMAGE: An emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, is currently undergoing medical treatment for a health issue.

The family confirms Jorge Messi, 68, is recovering well and responding positively to treatment.

They have expressed deep displeasure over media speculation and requested privacy for the family.

Lionel Messi's recent emotional display during a World Cup match was linked to these personal difficulties.

Jorge Messi has been a significant figure in Lionel's career, managing various aspects of his professional life.

Lionel Messi's family has confirmed that his father, Jorge Messi, is dealing with a health issue and is currently receiving medical treatment.

In a statement on Thursday, the family said Jorge Messi, 68, is recovering well and responding positively to treatment, although they did not disclose details about his illness.

Jorge Messi's Condition And Family's Appeal

IMAGE: Lionel Messi sits with his father Jorge Horacio Messi. Photograph: Alberto Estevez/Pool/Files/Reuters.

"He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition," the family said.

The statement also pushed back against the wave of speculation surrounding Jorge Messi's health, expressing frustration over reports that were not based on information from the family.

"Given the versions, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter," the statement continued.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels."

Lionel Messi's Emotional Connection And Father's Influence

The update sheds further light on the emotional scenes involving Lionel Messi during Argentina's opening World Cup match against Algeria. After scoring, the Argentine captain was seen in tears and later revealed that the emotions had nothing to do with football.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said on Tuesday.

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

The family emphasised that Jorge Messi is making encouraging progress under medical supervision and thanked fans for their support.

At the same time, they urged the public and media to avoid speculation, stressing that only immediate family members have accurate information regarding his condition.

Jorge Messi has long been one of the most influential figures in his son's career. He accompanied a young Lionel to Barcelona for a trial at La Masia and later managed many of his off-field affairs, including contract negotiations, transfers, image rights and business investments.