The Portuguese Who Shocked The World In Tokyo!

IMAGE: In a thrilling finish, Isaac Nader edged Britain's Jake Wightman at the end by only two hundredths of a second to emerge the winner in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

Portugal's Isaac Nader delivered a stunning upset at the World Athletics Championships, as he claimed a surprise gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres, in Tokyo, on Wednesday.



In a thrilling finish, Nader edged Britain's Jake Wightman at the end by only two hundredths of a second to emerge the winner in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds.



Defending champion and race favourite Josh Kerr suffered an injury mid-race

and was forced to pull out.Wightman won the silver in 3:34.12 with Kenya’s 21-year-old Reynold Cheruiyot bagged the bronze in 3:34.25.Nader, 26, surged wide in the final stretch to beat 2022 champion Wightman and claim the biggest victory of his career.Before this, Nader's biggest win was at the Dream Mile in Oslo in June, which didn't feature any of the top names.

"It's amazing. For me it’s beautiful. I’m so proud," said the champion.



"There were 14 men in the final, and I thought it was possible to win. I told myself before the race that I was either going to finish 14, or I was going to finish first."