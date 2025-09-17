HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » The Portuguese Who Shocked The World In Tokyo!

The Portuguese Who Shocked The World In Tokyo!

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 22:26 IST

x

Isaac Nader

IMAGE: In a thrilling finish, Isaac Nader edged Britain's Jake Wightman at the end by only two hundredths of a second to emerge the winner in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

Portugal's Isaac Nader delivered a stunning upset at the World Athletics Championships, as he claimed a surprise gold medal in the men's 1,500 metres, in Tokyo, on Wednesday.

In a thrilling finish, Nader edged Britain's Jake Wightman at the end by only two hundredths of a second to emerge the winner in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds.

Defending champion and race favourite Josh Kerr suffered an injury mid-race

and was forced to pull out.

Wightman won the silver in 3:34.12 with Kenya’s 21-year-old Reynold Cheruiyot bagged the bronze in 3:34.25.

Nader, 26, surged wide in the final stretch to beat 2022 champion Wightman and claim the biggest victory of his career.

Before this, Nader's biggest win was at the Dream Mile in Oslo in June, which didn't feature any of the top names.

 

"It's amazing. For me it’s beautiful. I’m so proud," said the champion.

"There were 14 men in the final, and I thought it was possible to win. I told myself before the race that I was either going to finish 14, or I was going to finish first."

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

From Salesman To World Champion: Tinch Wins Gold
From Salesman To World Champion: Tinch Wins Gold
Faith Kipyegon: The Undisputed Track Legend!
Faith Kipyegon: The Undisputed Track Legend!
Masterclass! Neeraj qualifies for final with first throw
Masterclass! Neeraj qualifies for final with first throw
When Modi Treated Vishy To A Gujarati Thali
When Modi Treated Vishy To A Gujarati Thali
Modi receives special b'day gift from Messi!
Modi receives special b'day gift from Messi!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries With The Most Suicides

webstory image 2

7 Famous Indian Travellers

webstory image 3

Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday0:17

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday0:38

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV