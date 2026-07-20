The Muppets join Madonna, Shakira, Bieber in World Cup halftime show

Global music icons Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira brought a high-energy, Super Bowl-style halftime show to the World Cup final, marking a significant new entertainment addition to the tournament despite drawing criticism for its extended duration.

IMAGE: Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points The World Cup final featured its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, incorporating global music superstars.

Madonna opened the show with 'Music,' arriving in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

K-pop sensation BTS performed their hit 'Dynamite,' while Justin Bieber delivered an acoustic rendition of 'Everything Hallelujah,' adapted for the World Cup.

Shakira and Burna Boy joined forces for 'Dai Dai,' the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

The extended halftime interval, lasting approximately 27 minutes, drew criticism for exceeding traditional football regulations.

Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira offered a high-energy musical medley on Sunday in the first halftime show at a World Cup final. Madonna kicked off the Super Bowl-style show, one of several American elements added to this year's tournament, with a performance of her 2000 hit single "Music." Wearing a pink corset and sporty jacket, she emerged from the tunnels of New York New Jersey Stadium via a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. "Music, makes the people, come together," she sang.

A Global Musical Extravaganza

IMAGE: Coldplay, Sesame Street, The Muppets, Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the Halftime Show. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The spotlight moved to renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who led an orchestra of musicians from New York and Venezuela, plus The Muppets band Electric Mayhem and their wild drummer Animal, in a rendition of the White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army." K-pop band BTS, clad in black-and-red outfits, followed with the upbeat "Dynamite." American actors Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character as coaches from TV show "Ted Lasso," introduced Bieber as a mid-show substitution. "Go out there, don't be nervous, nobody's watching," Sudeikis said to the singer.

Performance Highlights and Controversy

IMAGE: Justin Bieber performs during the Halftime Show. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Bieber slowed the tempo with the acoustic "Everything Hallelujah," changing the song's final words to “World Cup Hallelujah.” Colombian singer Shakira and Nigeria's Burna Boy joined for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup. Shakira shimmered in a sequined pink-and-yellow outfit that complemented a multi-colored carpet underneath. The show ended with the word "LOVE" splashed across the field, with an image of the Earth representing the letter O.

Ahead of the match, the halftime show drew criticism for deviating from the traditional 15-minute interval. International Laws of the Game say players are entitled to a halftime interval "not exceeding 15 minutes."

Tournament regulations, however, mention a 15-minute break but do not say it cannot exceed that time. The musical performances lasted 11 minutes, but the entire break extended to around 27 minutes as workers moved equipment to and from the pitch.