Rediff.com  » Sports » The most inspiring finish you'll ever see

The most inspiring finish you'll ever see

August 11, 2024 17:43 IST
Bhutan

IMAGE: Kinzang Lhamo of Bhutan reacts after competing. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

The last athlete to finish Sunday's marathon, an hour and a half after the winner, did so to a standing ovation in a display of Olympic spirit on the last day of the Paris Games.

Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo finished the hilly and hot course in three hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds, encouraged over the last kilometres by spectators cycling and running alongside her.

 

As she hit the home straight, fans in the stands in front of the Invalides monument got to their feet to cheer her on as she crossed the finish line, the 80th woman to complete the course.

Lhamo, 26, was participating in her first international competition, and was the Himalayan nation's flagbearer in the opening ceremony.

An ultramarathon specialist, Lhamo came second in 2022 in the Snowman Race, an extreme event covering 203 kilometres through the Himalayan mountains. She took up running after joining Bhutan's army.

The Olympics was initially conceived as a competition open to all sporting amateurs, though the reality has long since moved on with most participants now professional athletes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
