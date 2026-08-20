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'The Itch Isn't There Anymore': Harry Kane Rules Out Premier League Return

August 20, 2026 09:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prolific striker Harry Kane has revealed that the Premier League no longer holds its previous appeal, affirming his commitment and happiness with Bayern Munich and his experience playing outside England.

Harry Kane

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals short of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points

  • Harry Kane states the Premier League no longer holds the same draw for him.
  • Kane is fully focused on his career with Bayern Munich after leaving Tottenham in 2023.
  • He has won multiple titles with Bayern, including two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup, and Supercup.

Harry Kane said the Premier League no longer holds the same draw for him and that he is fully focused on Bayern Munich amid continued speculation about a return to England.

The 33-year-old left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles as well as the German Cup and Supercup.

 

Kane's Premier League Record

He has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals short of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260.

"When I first left (Spurs), for sure it was something that I thought I'd definitely be coming back," Kane told FourFourTwo magazine after receiving his second European Golden Shoe on Wednesday.

"That itch isn't there as much anymore. I'm extremely happy here in Munich. It's opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England."

"I never say never but, for now, I'm concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we'll see what the future holds."

Kane, whose contract expires next year, said talks over his future would begin soon but stressed there was no urgency from either side.

Kane finished the 2025-26 Bundesliga season with 36 goals, retaining the league's top-scorer award and claiming a second European Golden Shoe. The striker has scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern, including 98 in 94 Bundesliga matches.

Bayern begin their Bundesliga campaign against VfB Stuttgart on August 28.

Source: REUTERS
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