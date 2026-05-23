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The Biggest Regret For Pep Guardiola At Manchester City

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May 23, 2026 17:48 IST

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Pep Guardiola reveals his biggest regret as Manchester City manager was not giving Joe Hart a chance to prove himself, leading to the goalkeeper's departure.

Pep Guardiola

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Key Points

  • Pep Guardiola regrets not giving Joe Hart a chance to prove himself at Manchester City.
  • Guardiola sent Joe Hart on loan after taking over as manager in 2016.
  • Joe Hart made 348 appearances for Manchester City over 12 years.

Pep Guardiola's biggest regret during his decade with Manchester City was allowing goalkeeper Joe Hart to leave, the departing manager has said.

"When you take a lot of decisions, a lot, lot of decisions, you make mistakes," Guardiola, who will leave City after Sunday's final Premier League match at home to Aston Villa, told Sky Sports in an interview.

 

“There is one regret that I have deep inside for many years, that I didn’t give a chance to Joe Hart to be with me to prove himself how good a keeper he was. I could have said, 'okay Joe, let’s try to do it together. If it doesn’t work, okay, we’ll change it'... but it happened.

"I have to take decisions and sometimes I’m not fair enough. Maybe with time then and learning... but I regret it from that time."     

Hart's Departure And Subsequent Career

After taking over in 2016, Guardiola sent England custodian Hart on loan to Torino and West Ham United. Hart permanently left for Burnley in 2018, after 348 appearances for City over 12 years.

Later, he briefly played for Tottenham Hotspur before concluding his career at Celtic.

Guardiola, who led City to six Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph and the Club World Cup, said that dealing with human emotions was the toughest part of being a manager.

"If in that I failed, I do apologise but it never, never was my intention or the intention of the club," the 55-year-old Spaniard added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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