The Best Player At World Cup 2026 Is... Vote!!!

Nine football superstars, one ultimate honour—vote for the player you believe delivered the most memorable performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Spain's Aymeric Laporte lifts the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after winning the finals against Argentina, New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, July 19, 2026 Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Football's greatest stars lit up the FIFA World Cup 2026 with breathtaking skill, unforgettable moments and match-winning performances.

Now it's your turn to decide—who stood out above the rest and deserves to be crowned the tournament's best player?

Key Points Vote for the footballer you think delivered the most outstanding performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The shortlist features nine stars, including Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Vozinha.

From Golden Ball and Golden Boot winners to breakout stars and inspirational leaders, each nominee left a lasting mark on the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe

Blessed with electrifying pace and deadly finishing, Mbappe is a constant threat whenever he attacks.

His ability to deliver in high-pressure matches makes him one of the biggest stars of world football.

He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, winning the adidas Golden Boot despite France falling in the semi-finals.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham combines maturity, vision and boundless energy beyond his years.

Whether driving forward with the ball or helping out defensively, he influences every phase of the game.

England's midfield engine scored crucial goals on the way to the semi-finals and finished with the adidas Bronze Boot.

Ousmane Dembele

Capable of beating defenders on either flank, Dembele's dribbling, pace and creativity make him one of football's most unpredictable attackers.

He can turn a game with a single moment of brilliance.

He played a key role in France's attacking charge, contributing important goals and assists throughout the tournament.

Erling Haaland

A powerful centre-forward with an incredible scoring instinct, Haaland thrives inside the penalty area.

His strength, movement and ruthless finishing make him one of the most feared strikers in the world.

Haaland spearheaded Norway's memorable run to the quarter-finals, finishing among the tournament's leading scorers.

Harry Kane

Kane is much more than a prolific goalscorer, combining clinical finishing with intelligent passing and link-up play.

His calm leadership and consistency make him a vital presence for England.

England's captain inspired his side to a third-place finish with a string of decisive performances and vital goals.

Lionel Messi

One of the greatest footballers in history, Messi continues to captivate fans with his vision, close control and ability to create something special out of nothing.

His influence extends far beyond goals and assists.

At 39, he guided Argentina to the final, finishing as the tournament's Silver Ball and Silver Boot winner.

Vozinha

Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper earned widespread admiration with his composure, sharp reflexes and commanding presence between the posts.

His experience and crucial saves played a key role in his team's memorable World Cup campaign.

His heroic saves helped underdog Cape Verde reach the knockout stage and made him one of the tournament's standout goalkeepers.

Rodri

The heartbeat of midfield, Rodri dictates the tempo with exceptional positioning and precise passing.

His calmness under pressure and ability to break up attacks allow his teammates to flourish.

He captained Spain to the title and was named the adidas Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player.

Lamine Yamal

Still only a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football's most exciting young talents.

His fearless dribbling, creativity and confidence make him a player capable of changing the course of any match.

The teenage sensation dazzled throughout Spain's title-winning campaign with his creativity and fearless attacking play.

Photographs curated by Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff