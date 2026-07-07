The controversial decision by FIFA to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red card ban, amidst claims of political influence and scrutiny over his birthright citizenship, ultimately saw the U.S. team eliminated from the World Cup.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. Photograph: Blake Dahlin/Reuters

Key Points Folarin Balogun's red card ban was controversially suspended by FIFA, allowing him to play against Belgium.

The decision sparked accusations of political pressure on FIFA, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming credit.

Balogun's birthright citizenship, acquired in New York, also became a point of discussion.

Despite playing, Balogun struggled against Belgium's defence, and the U.S. was eliminated 4-1 in the Round of 16.

U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams noted the team was largely unaware of the controversy surrounding Balogun's eligibility.

After dominating the global football headlines for 24 hours, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun barely merited a mention in Monday's game against Belgium as the co-hosts were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16. The 25-year-old's three goals and playmaking up front had helped the U.S. top their group and dispatch Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Controversial FIFA Decision And Political Pressure

However, U.S. fans feared they would be denied their most potent weapon in the round of 16 in Seattle after he received a red card against Bosnia, which carried an automatic one-match ban. FIFA then made the controversial decision to suspend Balogun’s ban, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming credit.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the governing body's judicial bodies had operated “independently and autonomously” but the reversal sparked accusations FIFA had bowed to political pressure, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said that it must be April Fool's Day.

Balogun's background was also in the spotlight. He acquired U.S. citizenship by birth after his Nigerian mother was unable to return to London from a trip to New York because she was too far advanced in her pregnancy to fly. She took her newborn son back to Britain when he was one month old, where he would grow up before eventually choosing to represent the United States. Trump has repeatedly called for ending birthright citizenship.

Balogun's Performance And US Elimination

Despite the international outcry over FIFA's decision, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said after the game that the squad had largely been unaware of the controversy. Seattle Stadium roared for Balogun when he stepped onto the pitch. Throughout the game, though, he struggled against Belgium's stubborn defence. Adams said Balogun had "tried today to be a presence and a nuisance, and at times he was getting the ball in behind and doing what he does, just didn't have too many opportunities".

Belgium, who emerged with a 4-1 win, limited Balogun to only three attempts at goal, with one on target. He did play a part in the U.S. equaliser, however, drawing the free kick which Malik Tillman scored from in the 31st minute. There was little else to shout about for the Americans.