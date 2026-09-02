The 4 Biggest EPL Signings of 2026

The 2026 Premier League summer transfer window witnessed unprecedented spending, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea making blockbuster signings exceeding £100 million for star players Enzo Fernandez, Bradley Barcola, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson.

IMAGE: Enzo Fernandez makes a record-breaking move to Manchester City. Photograph: Manchester City/X

Key Points Enzo Fernandez joined Manchester City for £125 million, becoming the first player transferred for over £100 million twice.

Liverpool secured French winger Bradley Barcola from PSG for up to £123 million.

Chelsea invested £117 million in Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, making him their record signing.

Manchester City also acquired Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, a key midfield addition.

The Premier League once again dominated the transfer market in 2026, with clubs splashing huge sums on some of the biggest names and brightest young talents in Europe.

Here are the four biggest Premier League signings of the summer:

1. Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea to Manchester City, £125m)

Manchester City made the biggest splash of the summer by signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125 million, matching the British transfer record.

The 25-year-old Argentina midfielder has signed a five-year contract and will reunite with Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with him at Chelsea.

Fernandez enjoyed an impressive 2025-2026 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions. He was also part of Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final.

The move also made Fernandez the first player to be transferred for more than £100 million twice. Chelsea had signed him from Benfica for around £106.7 million in 2023, and City have now paid even more to bring him to Manchester.

2. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool, £123m)

Liverpool made a major addition to their attack by bringing in France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal is worth an initial £106 million and could rise to £123 million with add-ons, making Barcola one of the most expensive signings in Liverpool's history.

He made 152 appearances for PSG, scoring 39 goals and contributing 37 assists and helping them win back-to-back Champions League titles, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Barcola was part of France's squad at this year's World Cup and is known for his pace and dribbling ability.

At 23, Barcola brings plenty of pace, creativity and directness to Liverpool's attack. His ability to take on defenders and create chances from wide areas gives the Reds another dangerous option, particularly following Mohamed Salah's departure.

3. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117m)

Chelsea continued their big summer spending with a £117 million move for Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old England international signed a seven-year contract and arrived as Chelsea's record signing.

Rogers enjoyed a breakthrough season with Villa in 2025-2026, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 37 Premier League appearances. He also played a key role as Villa finished fourth and lifted the Europa League trophy.

His combination of pace, strength and ball-carrying ability makes him a constant threat in the final third. Chelsea had been tracking Rogers for some time, and his arrival gives them another versatile attacker who can operate both centrally and out wide.

4. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, £116m)

Manchester City made another huge investment, this time in midfield, paying £116 million to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

The deal initially made the 23 year old the most expensive British player in football, before Rogers' move to Chelsea pushed him into second place.

Anderson's rise has been remarkably quick. After coming through Newcastle's academy and spending time on loan at Bristol Rovers, he joined Nottingham Forest in 2024 and quickly became an important part of the team.

His performances also earned him a regular role in England's midfield.

Anderson brings energy, physicality and a willingness to win the ball and drive forward.

His displays for England at the 2026 World Cup only added to his growing reputation, and City will hope he can bring that same intensity to their midfield as they look to reshape the squad.