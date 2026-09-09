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'That Was Some Tennis': Tendulkar On Shelton Win

By REDIFF SPORTS September 09, 2026 15:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded American tennis sensation Ben Shelton's stunning five-set triumph over Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling US Open quarter-final, acknowledging both players' fighting spirit and Alcaraz's challenging return from injury.

Ben Shelton celebrates his US Open quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Ben Shelton celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ben Shelton secured a dramatic five-set victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open quarter-finals.
  • Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar praised Shelton's performance and resilience during the match.
  • Tendulkar also expressed sympathy for Carlos Alcaraz, noting his recent return from injury made the loss tougher.
  • The match was described by Tendulkar as a back-and-forth battle where both players consistently fought to regain control.
 

Ben Shelton's stunning win over Carlos Alcaraz caught the attention of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who praised the American for keeping his nerve in a thrilling US Open quarter-final.

Tendulkar also had a word of sympathy for Alcaraz, who was returning from injury and came close to turning the match around.

Shelton's Thrilling Comeback

Shelton produced a thrilling comeback to beat Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set battle, winning 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10/7) and sealing his place in the semi-finals.

Tendulkar's Reaction

Tendulkar took to X after the match to praise both players for the way they kept fighting throughout the contest. He also sympathised with Alcaraz, who had only recently returned from injury.

'That was some tennis! Every time it looked like one of them had the match, the other fought his way back. And then it came down to the final few points. Well played, Ben Shelton! Tough luck, Carlos. Coming back after an injury makes this one even tougher,' Tendulkar said in a post on X.

More News Coverage

Carlos AlcarazTendulkarBen SheltonShelton WinUS Open

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