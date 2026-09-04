'That performance was quite s**t': Zverev scrapes past Halys at US Open

Top seed Alexander Zverev survived a gruelling five-set encounter against Frenchman Quentin Halys, battling for over four hours to secure his place in the third round of the US Open despite a self-admittedly poor performance.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev in disbelief during his 2nd round match against Frenchman Quintin Halys at the US Open on Thursday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev, the top seed, defeated Quentin Halys in a five-set thriller at the US Open, securing his spot in the third round.

Zverev admitted his performance was "quite shit" but emphasised that winning was the most important outcome.

The match lasted four hours and 33 minutes, concluding at 2.15 a.m. local time.

Zverev is competing as the top seed at a major for the first time, having been the 2020 runner-up at Flushing Meadows.

Alexander Zverev survived another almighty scare at the US Open as the top seed overcame Frenchman Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 on Thursday to secure a place in the third round of the Grand Slam. The French Open champion was taken the distance by Lorenzo Sonego in his opening contest and came under pressure from Halys throughout the next, forcing him to summon his resilience again and stay on track for a maiden title in New York.

Zverev's Post-Match Reaction

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev cuts a frustrated figure. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

"The performance was quite shit to be honest, but I won and that's the most important thing," Zverev said on the court following his marathon battle that lasted four hours and 33 minutes, finishing at 2.15 a.m. local time (0615 GMT).

"That's what I go to the gym for, that's what I go to the track for, what I train for, to be able to come out on top in these difficult moments. I hope at some point I'll start playing better, but for now I'm happy to be in the third round."

Top Seed Pressure

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his second round match against Quentin Halys. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Zverev, the 2020 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, is competing as the top seed at a major for the first time in his career.

"Well, it's great until you almost lose every single time! No, it's special but I’ve said it before, it doesn't matter who or what seeding you are, it matters who is at the end of the draw," Zverev added. "I'm crawling towards that. I'm still in it. I'm still there and hopefully I can give you another great show."