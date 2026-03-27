'Thank you for every battle': Sindhu pays tribute to fierce rival Marin

PV Sindhu reflected on her long-standing rivalry and friendship with the Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin, recalling their journey from teenage competitors to seasoned rivals on the global stage.

IMAGE: Despite their famed rivalry, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have been supportive of each other in hard times. Photograph: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu went down memory lane as she paid tribute to her long time rival Carolina Marin, who announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Key Points Sindhu calls Marin “a complete pain on court” but praises her skill and fighting spirit.

Sindhu-Marin rivalry dates back to their teenage years, featuring several high-profile clashes.

Marin retires due to persistent knee injury after a decorated career.

Sindhu reflected on her long-standing rivalry and friendship with the Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin, recalling their journey from teenage competitors to seasoned rivals on the global stage.



Sindhu took to her social media and wrote: 'Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them.

We first played each other when we were 15 or 16 year old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles. To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks, they would get to anyone. But your skill, speed and fighting spirit were second to none.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin after the India Open Super Series in 2017. Photograph: PTI, from the Rediff Archives

'People remember the big matches and even the ugly spat we had in that third set over picking the shuttle. I’ll admit I was completely infuriated that day.

But a few months later we sat across from each other over coffee in Madrid, talking and laughing, and in that moment there was nothing but respect. That’s the Carolina I’ll always remember.'

Sindhu credited their generation for elevating women's singles badminton.

'I’ll also always be grateful for the incredible camaraderie our generation built. Our batch of girls made women’s singles such a special place to compete in, and I honestly don’t know if badminton has seen something like it before or will again. Thank you for every battle, every lesson and most of all the friendship. I wish you the happiest retirement, Carolina.

'Badminton will miss you. And so will I @CarolinaMarin,' Sindhu signed off.

Marin responded warmly to Sindhu's message, 'Thanks my friend for your sweet words and message. As you said before, we had so many battles on court but every single one with all the respect. You are more than a rival, you are a friend of mine. I hope to see you soon.'

Marin's career, decorated with three World Championship titles and multiple European crowns, was also marked by a series of injury setbacks. She suffered her first major injury in 2019, followed by a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in her left knee in May 2021, just months before the Tokyo Olympics. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she endured another rupture, from which she has not fully recovered, making it her last competitive appearance.