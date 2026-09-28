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Thane Celebrates Shooter Rudrankksh Patil's Asian Games Success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 19:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian sport shooter Rudrankksh Patil, a multiple medallist at the Asian Games, was honoured with a grand civic reception in Thane, celebrating his inspiring achievements on the international stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rudrankksh Patil/Instagram

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Rudrankksh Patil/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian sport shooter Rudrankksh Patil received a grand civic reception in Thane after his Asian Games medal wins.
  • Patil secured a bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle individual and a silver in the team event at the Asian Games.
  • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded Patil's performance and future potential.
  • The Thane Mayor highlighted Patil's achievements as an inspiration for young athletes in the region.
  • Patil's impressive international record includes a silver at the 2026 Asian Games and a 2022 World Shooting Championships gold.

Indian sport shooter Rudrankksh Patil, who won multiple medals in individual and team events at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, was accorded a grand civic reception in Thane city on Monday.

Civic Honour For A National Hero

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded Patil's performance and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours.

 

The event at the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Thane Entry Gate in Anandnagar was organized by the Sports Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Rudrankksh Patil's Medal Tally And Impact

Patil, a Thane resident, secured a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle individual event and partnered with marksmen Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane to win a silver medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Rifle team event.

The 22-year-old from Maharashtra also clinched a silver medal in the team event of Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar welcomed Patil with a traditional floral bouquet, highlighting that his precise marksmanship brought pride to both Thane and the nation.

The Mayor noted that the talented shooter's ongoing success on the international stage serves as a major source of motivation for young aspiring athletes across Thane.

Patil's performance continues a strong trajectory on the international shooting circuit. Prior to his achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, he won the individual gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event at the 2022 World Shooting Championships.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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