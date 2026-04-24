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Young Swimmers Complete Open Water Challenge In Arabian Sea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 24, 2026 20:05 IST

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Two determined teen swimmers from Thane have conquered a challenging 21-kilometre open water swim in the Arabian Sea, setting a new benchmark for the route.

Key Points

  • Vanshika Girish Iyer and Swaraj Sneha Gaurav Phadnis, young swimmers from Thane, successfully completed a 21km open water swim in the Arabian Sea.
  • The swimmers faced challenging sea conditions, including strong currents and shifting tides, during their swim from Atal Setu to Pirwadi Beach.
  • Vanshika completed the swim in 5 hours and 14 minutes, while Swaraj finished in 4 hours and 57 minutes.
  • Their achievement has been certified by the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association, marking them as the first female and male swimmers to complete this route.

Young swimmers Vanshika Girish Iyer (14) and Swaraj Sneha Gaurav Phadnis (12) from Thane have completed an open water swim challenge in the Arabian Sea from the the Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai to the Pirwadi Beach in Raigad.

Challenging Swim Conditions

The duo began their swim at 3:10am and completed the distance of 21 kilometres in challenging sea conditions marked by strong currents and shifting tides.

 

While Vanshika completed her swim in 5 hours and 14 minutes, Swaraj took 4 hours and 57 minutes to cover the distance, according to a release.

First Swimmers On This Route

Their attempt has been certified by the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association as they became the first female and male swimmers to complete the swim on this route.

Vanshika is a student of the New Horizon International School Rodas while Swaraj studies at the Sulochnadevi Singhania School.

Training And Experience

The two swimmers had trained under the guidance of former international swimmer and the winner of the Arjuna Award as well as the Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Arti Pradhan and Narendra Pawar, who is a STA International certified coach associated with Khelo India 2026.

Vanshika has previously completed swimming challenge in the Palk Strait in the Indian Ocean as well as other stretches in the Arabian Sea. Swaraj also has had experience of open water swimming in the Arabian Sea.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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