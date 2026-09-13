'Thalapathy' Vijay, 'Thala' Ajith share warm embrace at Silverstone; fans thrilled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar, revered as 'Thalapathy' and 'Thala' by their fans, shared a warm embrace at the iconic Silverstone circuit in the UK, sparking joy among their passionate fan bases.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay broke into a lighthearted jog, spreading his arms wide to pull actor-racer Ajith Kumar into a warm, lingering hug. Photograph: Screengrab via Silverstone Circuit/Instagram

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar, known as 'Thalapathy' and 'Thala', publicly embraced at the Silverstone circuit in the UK, effectively dissolving a three-decade-long perceived rivalry.

The viral hug has been widely celebrated by fans, suggesting a potential end to the often-intense online fan wars between supporters of the two stars.

The reunion occurred during Vijay's official state visit to the UK, where he waved the green flag for the Michelin Le Mans Cup, in which Ajith Kumar was competing.

Both icons have taken divergent paths, with Vijay entering full-time politics after a successful film career and Ajith pursuing professional motorsport, yet their mutual respect remains evident.

The iconic Silverstone circuit has witnessed countless battles of speed and endurance. However, the legendary racetrack played host to a very different kind of a reunion on Saturday.

Under the grey skies of Northamptonshire in UK, two men who have spent three decades at the centre of Tamil cinema's most passionate fan rivalry walked towards each other on the tarmac.

IMAGE: Vijay is currently in the UK on an official state visit to attract foreign investment and inspect world-class sports facilities for Tamil Nadu's proposed Motor Sports City near Chennai. Photographs: Silverstone Circuit/Instagram

One wore a crisp brown jacket and the other a fireproof racing suit. This was a blockbuster moment involving two men hailed as 'Thalapathy' and 'Thala' by their fans.

A Momentous Embrace

Within seconds, the 'Thalapathy,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay broke into a lighthearted jog, spreading his arms wide to pull actor-racer Ajith Kumar into a warm, lingering hug.

And the video of their warm embrace went viral, gladdening the hearts of their fans, often known for sparring online.

For about three decades, their names - Thalapathy (Commander) and Thala (boss)- were uttered in Tamil Nadu with the same fierce division once reserved for the legendary MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, or Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Box-office clashes sparked legendary rivalries, and online fan wars raged with relentless intensity.

Yet, at the famous motor racing circuit - Silverstone - located in Northamptonshire in the UK, cameras flashed and fans chanted their monikers across the grandstands, 30 years of perceived feud dissolved into a single frame of genuine warmth.

Official Visit and Racing Passion

The occasion was as unique as the reunion itself. CM Vijay is currently in the UK on an official state visit to attract foreign investment and inspect world-class sports facilities for Tamil Nadu's proposed Motor Sports City near Chennai.

Invited as the official special guest for the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the chief minister stood on the podium to wave the ceremonial green flag for the 44-car grid.

Directly on that grid was Ajith Kumar, who was competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category under his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

"I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, for taking time off his busy schedule to visit us at Silverstone," Ajith told reporters ahead of the race.

"We have been colleagues in the film industry for 34 years, and I am so happy for him in his new journey. We extended the invitation so he could see firsthand what infrastructure and logistics it takes to bring events like this to Chennai. My wish is to see us all race back home in India soon" he said.

Divergent Paths, Enduring Respect

The meeting marked a rare public moment for two icons whose lives have taken dramatically different, yet equally monumental, trajectories.

After dominating the box office for over thirty years with record-breaking blockbusters like Ghilli, Mersal, and Leo, Vijay stepped into full-time politics, leading his party - the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - to a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Ajith Kumar known for cult anti-hero classics such as Billa, Mankatha, and Tunivu, pursues his lifelong passion for professional motorsport on global endurance circuits.

Prominent Kollywood personalities including Trisha Krishnan and Radhika Sarathkumar were also spotted at the circuit, taking in the rare high-octane spectacle.

For millions of Tamil cinema fans across the globe, the viral footage of Vijay running up to hug Ajith was far more than a photo opportunity- perhaps an end to a toxic fan-culture narrative that had outlived its purpose.

Behind closed doors, both stars had long maintained a mutual respect; at Silverstone, they put that quiet friendship on full display for the world to see.

As the engines roared and the green flag waved over Silverstone, the two legends proved that while their paths may have diverged - one governing a state, the other chasing speed - the respect between Thala and Thalapathy remains unshakeable.