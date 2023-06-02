News
Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen destroys All England champ

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen destroys All England champ

Source: ANI
June 02, 2023 13:48 IST
Lakshya Sen beats Li Shi Feng to enter QFs; Saina, Satwiksairaj-Chirag bow out

Lakshaya Sen

Photograph: Kind courtesy BAI/Twitter

India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his rich form in the Thailand Open 2023 as he ousted All England Champion Li Shi Feng in straight games to enter the men's singles quater-finals on Thursday.

Sen took just 49 minutes to clinch a dominant win over the 5th seed 21-17, 21-15. Lakshya was completely in charge of his Round of 16 match against 4th seed Li on Thursday, as he grabbed his court covering area and hit jump smashes at will to put unrelenting pressure on the Chinese star.

 

In the quarterfinals, Lakshya will face Malaysian qualifier Leong Jun Hao.

Meanwhile, Kiran George continued his good form as he defeated another higher-ranked and Malaysia Masters runner-up player Hong Yang WengHong Yang Weng in the men's singles Round of 16 in straight sets 21-11,21-19 on Thursday. George defeated world No 26 Weng in the round of 16 in straight games, 21-11, 21-19.

However, India suffered major upsets as in women's singles Ashmita Chaliha and veteran Saina Nehwal suffered defeats in their respective matches while the top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in men's doubles Round 2.

Chaliha suffered a defeat against Spain's badminton star Carolina Marin 18-21, 13-21.

India's men's doubles pair of Rankireddy and Shetty was knocked out by Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 26-24, 11-21, 17-21.

Veteran Saina Nehwal suffered defeat against third seed He Bing Jiao of China 11-21, 14-21.

