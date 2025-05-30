Thailand Open Boxing: Kiran, Deepak storm into finals

IMAGE: In the men's 75kg division, Deepak continued his strong run by defeating Thailand's Peerapat Yeasu by an unanimous 5-0 decision to advance to the final. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India's boxers Kiran and Deepak advanced to the finals of the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with convincing victories in their respective semi-final bouts in Bangkok on Friday.



In the women's 75kg category, Kiran delivered a composed performance to outclass Ukraine's Polina Chernen with a 5-0 verdict.



In the men's 75kg division, Deepak continued his strong run by defeating Thailand's Peerapat Yeasu, also by an unanimous 5-0

decision.Facing home favourite, Deepak maintained tactical discipline and capitalised on scoring opportunities throughout the bout.India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

In the women's semis, Priya (57kg) and Saneh (70kg) exited the competition after battling through their bouts, while settling for a well-earned bronze.