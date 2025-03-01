HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thailand MotoGP: Ducati's Marquez on pole for season-opener

Thailand MotoGP: Ducati's Marquez on pole for season-opener

March 01, 2025 12:45 IST

IMAGE: Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during practice for the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit, Buriram, on Saturday. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez logged his factory Ducati debut with pole position at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, edging out his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday.

With reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin missing the season-opener through injury, Marquez and twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia headed into qualifying as favourites and lived up to expectations.

 

The 32-year-old Marquez took pole with a time of 1:28.782, beating Alex by 0.146 seconds, while Italian Bagnaia came third to complete the front row.

"Super happy to start this way! You always have the pressure, especially if it's the best team of the moment," Marquez said.

"But I felt super good all weekend. I was riding in a good way. Now will be the most important -- the sprint and race. We'll try to have a good start and keep our level because we have a good pace, but you know, in the race anything can happen.

"So, take care about more of these details. At the same time, I'm supper happy to share the front row with my brother."

Australian Jack Miller of Prima Pramac Yamaha was fourth-fastest, ahead of Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura and Franco Morbidelli, who was sixth.

Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo rounded up the top 10.

The first sprint of the campaign will be held later on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
