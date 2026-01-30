Thailand Masters: Devika Sihag stuns top seed, enters semifinals

IMAGE: Devika Sihag stormed into the semifinals of the Thailand Masters, beating top seed Supanida Katethong, in Bangkok, on Friday. Photograph: BAI Media

India's Devika Sihag pulled off a big upset at the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament, stunning home favourite and top seed Supanida Katethong in straight games to reach the women's singles semifinals, in Bangkok, on Friday.

The 20-year-old unseeded Indian, who claimed her maiden BWF International Challenge title at the Malaysia International last year, kept her composure to seal a 21-19, 21-18 victory in the quarterfinals that lasted just 40 minutes.

"This is the first time that I am playing against Supanida, winning against her on her home ground is a good feeling for me. I just told myself that I have to give my 100 % without thinking about winning or losing. The strategies worked, so I'm happy," Devika said.

"It is my first win over a top 20 ranked player and first semifinal of a super 300 event. This breakthrough means a lot for me since I have been losing close matches, so it means a lot that I have been able to convert this match."

The world No. 63 will face fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei next.

"I am playing her for the first time. She is an attacking player, so I think I'll have to be good at my defence as well as be able to attack more to convert the match, so really looking forward to it," said Devika.

Devika has been steadily building momentum on the circuit. In August 2025, she won Malaysia International, beating compatriot Isharani Baruah in the final.

She was also part of the Indian mixed team that won a bronze medal at the 2025 World University Games.

Last season, Devika finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 and reached four finals in 2024, winning titles at the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while finishing second-best at the Estonian International and Dutch International.

In another women's singles quarterfinal, Isharani fought hard but bowed out after losing 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 to Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching.

India's challenge in the men's singles ended at the quarterfinal stage after Tharun Mannepalli went down 11-21, 17-21 to China's Zhu Xuan Chen.

Devika rallies to clinch first game

Devika began tentatively and trailed 0-5 after hitting long and wide in the opening exchanges. However, she gradually settled into the contest and from 1-7 began to claw her way back as Supanida started committing unforced errors.

The Indian extended rallies well and drew level at 9-9 before edging ahead to take a slender one-point advantage at the mid-game interval after the Thai sent the shuttle wide twice.

The opening game remained evenly poised, with both players locked at 15-15. Devika then asserted control at the net, producing two precise net shots to move to 19-17 before Supanida won a long rally.

At 19-19, Devika erred on the lines, but responded with a fine smash to earn game point and sealed the game with a well-judged lift.

The second game was equally tight, with Devika overturning a 3-5 deficit to take a 10-6 lead.

A shot into the net from Supanida helped the Indian go into the interval at 11-8. Devika continued to trouble her fancied opponent with sharp drops, half-smashes and quick movement, though errors allowed Supanida to draw level at 14-14.

The pair remained inseparable till 17-17 before a proactive Devika earned three match points as Supanida again went wide.

After conceding one point due to an unforced error, the Indian closed out the match when the Thai smashed wide, completing a memorable victory.