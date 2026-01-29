HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Thailand Masters: Baruah stuns second seed, storms into quarters

Thailand Masters: Baruah stuns second seed, storms into quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 22:34 IST

x

Isharani Baruah

IMAGE: Isharani Baruah pulled off an upset to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters, in Bangkok, on Thursday. Photograph: BAI Media

India's Isharani Baruah upset second seed Sung Shuo Yun of South Korea to enter the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters badminton event, in Bangkok, on Thursday.

The World No. 48 from India played exceptionally well to see off 34th ranked Sung 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 in a hard-fought round of 16 contest.

Baruah's compatriot Devika Shaig too knocked out a seeded player, Taipei's Tung Ciou-Tong with a 21-14, 21-14 victory to enter the last-eight stage.

However, seventh seed Kiran George went down to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo 16-21, 11-21 in a men's singles round of 16 clash. Mithun Manjunath too exited the tournament, losing to Lee Zii Jia 21-11, 16-21, 12-21.

 

Tharun Mannepalli, however, edged past Taipei's Ting Yen-Chen 21-17, 14-21, 24-22 to enter the quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?
Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?
Padma Shri Savita Punia Recalls Tough Hockey Journey
Padma Shri Savita Punia Recalls Tough Hockey Journey
EFI names rape-accused as coach, lands in soup!
EFI names rape-accused as coach, lands in soup!
Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passes away
Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passes away
Pakistan warm up for T20 WC with win over Australia
Pakistan warm up for T20 WC with win over Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO7:20

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit...

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in Baramati0:48

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in...

Barkha Singh looks HOT in a Gorgeous Saree1:09

Barkha Singh looks HOT in a Gorgeous Saree

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO