Thailand Masters: Baruah stuns second seed, storms into quarters

IMAGE: Isharani Baruah pulled off an upset to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters, in Bangkok, on Thursday. Photograph: BAI Media

India's Isharani Baruah upset second seed Sung Shuo Yun of South Korea to enter the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters badminton event, in Bangkok, on Thursday.

The World No. 48 from India played exceptionally well to see off 34th ranked Sung 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 in a hard-fought round of 16 contest.

Baruah's compatriot Devika Shaig too knocked out a seeded player, Taipei's Tung Ciou-Tong with a 21-14, 21-14 victory to enter the last-eight stage.

However, seventh seed Kiran George went down to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo 16-21, 11-21 in a men's singles round of 16 clash. Mithun Manjunath too exited the tournament, losing to Lee Zii Jia 21-11, 16-21, 12-21.

Tharun Mannepalli, however, edged past Taipei's Ting Yen-Chen 21-17, 14-21, 24-22 to enter the quarterfinals.