Thai badminton sensation Pitchamon Opatniputh, the 2023 world junior champion, faces a three-month ban from the Badminton World Federation after testing positive for the prohibited substance furosemide just before the Asian Games.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Thai badminton player Pitchamon Opatniputh received a three-month ban from the BWF for a doping violation.

She tested positive for furosemide, a prohibited diuretic, during out-of-competition testing two days before the Asian Games in Japan.

The ban is backdated to her provisional suspension and will conclude on December 20, 2026.

Opatniputh, the 2023 world junior champion, was subsequently barred from participating in the Asian Games.

She had a successful year, reaching finals of major tournaments and winning Super 100 titles.

Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh has been handed a three-month ban after testing positive for the prohibited substance furosemide during out-of-competition testing, two days before the start of the Asian Games in Japan, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Friday. The world governing body said the anti-doping case had concluded with a three-month period of ineligibility, backdated to the commencement of her provisional suspension. The ban on the world No. 22 will end on December 20, 2026.

Details Of The Doping Violation

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the outcome of the anti-doping case involving Thailand badminton player Pitchamon Opatniputh, following an adverse analytical finding for the prohibited substance furosemide at the Asian Games in September this year," the BWF said in a statement. "The matter has now concluded, with a three-month period of ineligibility commencing from her provisional suspension. Her period of ineligibility will expire on 20 December 2026."

Furosemide is a diuretic and features on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of prohibited substances.

The 19-year-old Opatniputh, the 2023 world junior champion, tested positive during out-of-competition sampling in Nagoya, two days before the opening ceremony. She was subsequently barred from competing, training or participating in the Games.

Opatniputh reached the finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 and Orleans Masters Super 300 this year. She has also won two Super 100 titles - the 2023 Malaysia Masters and the 2025 Baoji China Masters - besides finishing runner-up at the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300.