India Set To Embrace Fast-Paced 3x3 Basketball With Quest 2026

Tero Entertainment Public Co. Ltd. has officially launched Quest India 2026, bringing the dynamic and rapidly growing Olympic sport of 3x3 basketball to India with the backing of the Basketball Federation of India and FIBA.

Key Points Quest India 2026 officially launches 3x3 basketball in India, backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and FIBA.

3x3 basketball is a fast-paced, 10-minute game played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, designed for high energy and skill.

The sport blends elite athleticism with street culture, featuring DJs and close fan interaction at events.

Having debuted at Tokyo 2020, 3x3 is an Olympic and Commonwealth Games staple, set to expand at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The inaugural Quest event, scheduled for September 12-13, 2026, will combine intense competition with music and interactive fan zones.

Tero Entertainment Public Co. Ltd. officially launched Quest India 2026 3x3 basketball, as a first step in bringing the world's fastest-growing urban sport to India. It is backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and endorsed by FIBA.

Understanding 3x3 Basketball: The Urban Sport Phenomenon

Unlike traditional five-on-five basketball, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a relentless 12-second shot clock. Games last just 10 minutes, or end the moment a team hits 21 points. It's a fast-paced, action-packed, constantly moving high-energy game designed around skill and technique. With DJs spinning throughout FIBA 3x3 events and fans sitting right on the baseline, the sport naturally blends elite athleticism with street culture.

Since its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, 3x3 has rapidly evolved. It captivated audiences at Paris 2024, is set to expand from eight to 12 teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, and remains a staple of the Commonwealth Games.

Kicking off with the Quest event on September 12-13, 2026, at DLF Promenade - Emporio, the inaugural event will fuse elite, intense 3x3 competition with music, interactive fan zones, and the distinctive urban energy that has made the format a global phenomenon and an Olympic sport.