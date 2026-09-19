Teqball: When Football Meets Table Tennis

Teqball has made its Asian Games debut in Nagoya, bringing together football skills, acrobatics and the fast-paced rallies of table tennis.

IMAGE: India's Teqball trio -- Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, Quimcy Dsouza and Declan Marshall Gonsalves. Photograph: Quimcy Dsouza/Instagram

Key Points Football meets table tennis: Players use their feet, head, knees and chest to return the ball over a curved table.

No hands allowed: The game relies on football skills, control and quick reactions.

Asian Games debut: Teqball is one of six sports making its debut at the Nagoya Games.

A curved table, a football and no hands allowed.

Declan Marshall Gonsalves, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Quimcy Dsouza have carried India into Teqball's first Asian Games and they have already learned how quickly a rally can turn.

What is Teqball?

IMAGE: Quimcy Dsouza will compete in the bronze medal playoff on Sunday, keeping her medal hopes alive for India. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Picture a football match played over a table tennis net. Players use everything except their hands and arms, sending the ball across a curved table with feet, thighs, knees, chest and head.

The curve makes the ball bounce unpredictably, so reading the rebound matters as much as skill and balance.

Where it began

Like many good ideas, it started as a bit of fun. Three football-loving friends in Hungary, some of them former professionals, wanted a way to practise control and coordination without a full pitch.

Their solution was to bring football's touch and table tennis's rallies together on one table. The first table was built in 2014, and the sport's governing body, FITEQ, followed in 2017.

Brazilian great Ronaldinho became one of its best-known supporters when the game was introduced to a wider audience in 2016.

How the game is played

Each side gets a maximum of three touches before the ball must cross the net, and no body part can be used twice in a row. In doubles, partners share those touches and alternate between them.

A rally is lost if a player fails to return the ball legally, lets it bounce more than once, or sends it out of the playing area.

Scoring

A match is best of three sets. The first side to reach 12 points wins a set. At 11-11, a side must win by two clear points.

Every rally starts with a serve, and the serve changes hands every four points.

Five medal events, one big debut

Teqball is one of five disciplines making their first appearance at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

It offers medals in men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.