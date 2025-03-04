HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Tennis Stars Dazzle At Oscars Party

Tennis Stars Dazzle At Oscars Party

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 10:57 IST

x

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka's wild outfit. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Before their highly anticipated appearance at Indian Wells, tennis stars Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka traded their racquets for red-carpet glamour at the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

 

Aryna Sabalenka

World No. 1 Sabalenka made a stylish appearance, opting for a trendy crocheted dress paired with a brown leather jacket and sunglasses, showcasing her unique fashion sense.

Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff stuns at the Oscars. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff, making her Oscars debut, turned heads in a custom yellow, crystal-encrusted gown, featuring a dramatic train and plunging neckline.

'Hair, makeup, the whole 'do... I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam!' Coco playfully admitted on social media, clearly enjoying the transformation.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff's Oscars transformation. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

The tennis prodigy later dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in a shimmering lime-green gown, further solidifying her fashion-forward presence.

Coco Gauff

The night's Kodak moment came when Gauff shared a snapshot with her idol, Serena Williams.

The image, posted to her Instagram Story, captured a full-circle moment: The young star, who grew up admiring Williams, now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her at Hollywood's most prestigious event.

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Did Coco steal Serena Williams' spotlight? Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

Serena, as always, exuded elegance in a black sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and a striking necklace.

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams dazzles. Photograph: Kind Courtesy WTA/X

Serena Williams

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

If You Missed The Oscars, Read This
If You Missed The Oscars, Read This
The Top 5 Kisses At The Oscars 2025
The Top 5 Kisses At The Oscars 2025
Oscars 2025: Gal Gadot Rules The Red Carpet
Oscars 2025: Gal Gadot Rules The Red Carpet
Curious Case Of Miley's Missing Eyebrows
Curious Case Of Miley's Missing Eyebrows
My Favourite Oscar Moment
My Favourite Oscar Moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 2

World Wildlife Day: 8 Rare Animals Only Seen In India

webstory image 3

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

VIDEOS

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple 1:36

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches...

'Fear, Shock, Disgust- - -', American teen narrates her horror experience with AI2:25

'Fear, Shock, Disgust- - -', American teen narrates her...

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the region2:27

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD