Tennis Stars Dazzle At Oscars Party

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka's wild outfit. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Before their highly anticipated appearance at Indian Wells, tennis stars Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka traded their racquets for red-carpet glamour at the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

World No. 1 Sabalenka made a stylish appearance, opting for a trendy crocheted dress paired with a brown leather jacket and sunglasses, showcasing her unique fashion sense.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff stuns at the Oscars. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff, making her Oscars debut, turned heads in a custom yellow, crystal-encrusted gown, featuring a dramatic train and plunging neckline.

'Hair, makeup, the whole 'do... I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam!' Coco playfully admitted on social media, clearly enjoying the transformation.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff's Oscars transformation. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

The tennis prodigy later dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in a shimmering lime-green gown, further solidifying her fashion-forward presence.

The night's Kodak moment came when Gauff shared a snapshot with her idol, Serena Williams.

The image, posted to her Instagram Story, captured a full-circle moment: The young star, who grew up admiring Williams, now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her at Hollywood's most prestigious event.

IMAGE: Did Coco steal Serena Williams' spotlight? Photograph: Kind Courtesy Coco Gauff/Instagram

Serena, as always, exuded elegance in a black sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and a striking necklace.