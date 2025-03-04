Tennis Stars Dazzle At Oscars Party

Before their highly anticipated appearance at Indian Wells, tennis stars Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka traded their racquets for red-carpet glamour at the Academy Awards in Hollywood.
World No. 1 Sabalenka made a stylish appearance, opting for a trendy crocheted dress paired with a brown leather jacket and sunglasses, showcasing her unique fashion sense.
Gauff, making her Oscars debut, turned heads in a custom yellow, crystal-encrusted gown, featuring a dramatic train and plunging neckline.
'Hair, makeup, the whole 'do... I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam!' Coco playfully admitted on social media, clearly enjoying the transformation.
The tennis prodigy later dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in a shimmering lime-green gown, further solidifying her fashion-forward presence.
The night's Kodak moment came when Gauff shared a snapshot with her idol, Serena Williams.
The image, posted to her Instagram Story, captured a full-circle moment: The young star, who grew up admiring Williams, now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her at Hollywood's most prestigious event.
Serena, as always, exuded elegance in a black sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and a striking necklace.