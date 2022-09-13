Tennis Rankings: Swiatek, Alcaraz cement No. 1 spots

WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek No 1, Ons Jabeur returns to No 2

IMAGE: Poland’s Iga Swiatek poses with the US Open trophy. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

World No.1 Iga Swiatek's maiden triumph at the US Open extended her lead to almost twice as many points as the second-ranked Ons Jabeur in WTA rankings of singles on Monday.

Serena Williams had a 6,591-point lead the week of August 31, 2015. Katerina Siniakova returns to No.1 in this week's WTA doubles rankings following her US Open title run with her partner Barbora Krejcikova, who claimed the No.2.

Following her quarterfinal run at the US Open, American teen sensation Coco Gauff makes her Top 10 debut this week, at No.8, up four spots from No.12. At 18 years, 183 days old, Gauff becomes the youngest player to secure a place into the Top 10 in 16 years.

Daria Kasatkina (from No.9 to No.11) and Garbine Muguruza (from No.10 to No.12) have both dropped out of this week's Top 10.

Caroline Garcia has jumped from No.75 to No.10 this week as she returns to the Top 10 for the first time since the week of October 1, 2018.

Liudmila Samsonova and Zhang Shuai both climb seven places to return to the Top 30 after fourth-round runs at the US Open.

US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Serena Williams in the third round, has hit a new career-high of No.34, climbing 12 places from No.46.

Serena Williams posted her 178th win against a Top 10 player in the second round over Anett Kontaveit. Williams remains on the WTA Rankings, climbing 284 places to land at No.321.

Last year's US Open champion Emma Raducanu drops 72 spots, from No.11 to No.83, while 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez drops 26 positions, from No.14 to No.40.

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz claims World No.1 spot, Frances Tiafoe jumps to career-high

IMAGE: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy at Times Square. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

History was made at the US Open on Sunday when Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to earn his first Grand Slam title and secure the No. 1 ATP Ranking.

US Open finalist Ruud has also made a big jump following the run to his second major final, while Frances Tiafoe stormed his way into the Top 20 after reaching the semi-finals. The 19-year-old Alcaraz has made history following his title run at the US Open, becoming the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings. With the pressure on, Alcaraz outclassed Ruud in four hard-fought sets on Arthur Ashe Stadium to earn his sixth tour-level title.

Casper Ruud, a Norwegian, moved up five spots to No. 2 after making it to his second Grand Slam final at the US Open. In a remarkable run, the 23-year-old defeated Tommy Paul, Matteo Berrettini, and Karen Khachanov. In four prior visits to New York, the player had never advanced past the third round.

The 26-year-old Karen Khachanov has jumped 13 spots after he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open in Flushing Meadows. Khachanov arrived in New York off the back of a first-round exit in Cincinnati, but quickly discovered his capacity on the US Open hard courts, earning outstanding victories against Montreal champion Pablo Carreno Busta and Washington titlist Nick Kyrgios.

The American Frances Tiafoe has climbed to a career-high No. 19 in the ATP Rankings following his dream run to the semi-finals on home soil in New York. The 24-year-old played lights-out tennis to progress to his first major semi-final, overpowering Rafael Nadal en route. Alcaraz eventually halted Tiafoe in a five-set thriller under the lights on Arthur Ashe stadium.