PIX: Swiatek, Rune race into Indian Wells quarters

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Karolina Muchova in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Well Tennis Garden, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Twice champion Iga Swiatek walloped Czech Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Dane Holger Rune moved into the final eight of the men's draw with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.



For Swiatek, the win continued her relentless march through the California desert tournament where the Polish second seed has dropped just six games in her three matches.



After waiting through a rain delay, Swiatek took immediate hold of the momentum, sprinting through the first four games and not dropping a first-serve point in the opening set.



Muchova, who enjoyed an inspired run to the US Open semi-final last year after recovering from wrist surgery, was unable to find her level in the second set as the mistakes piled up.



Second seed Swiatek closed it out in 57 minutes with an unreturnable serve to set up a meeting with either Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China or Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who are scheduled to close out the night session on the main court.



"From the beginning, I felt like, you know, I can lead and I didn't make many mistakes at the beginning, so then later on I just didn't want to let Karo ... be able to start playing her game," Swiatek told reporters. "I'm happy I did that till the end."

Ukrainian 23rd seed Elina Svitolina forced a third set against fourth seed Jessica Pegula and led the decider 1-0 before play was suspended due to rain.



Rune, the 12th seed, played the role of aggressor throughout his encounter with Tsitsipas to end the Greek's seven-match winning streak and reach his ninth Masters 1000 quarter-final.



The Dane delivered the shot of the tournament to stave off a break point in the second set when he launched an arcing 'tweener' from behind the baseline, sending the ball to the opposite baseline that an outstretched Tsitsipas was unable to retrieve.



"I stayed very committed on my game plan and mentally I was very good. I think that made the difference, how composed I could start. Because Stef is back in shape I think it is fair to say. It was a cool battle," said Rune.

IMAGE: Holger Rune defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to his ninth Masters 1000 quarter-final. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Rune will next face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who beat Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 7-6(4), 6-1 earlier to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

A match between home hope Tommy Paul and fifth-seeded former U.S. Open winner Daniil Medvedev was set to be a highlight of Tuesday's evening programme that will be capped by a match between Zheng Qinwen and Marta Kostyuk.