PIX: Sabalenka outplays Gauff to win Madrid Open

PIX: Sabalenka outplays Gauff to win Madrid Open

May 04, 2025 00:42 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the Madrid Open final against Coco Gauff on Saturday. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a second-set fightback by fourth seed Coco Gauff to secure a 6-3, 7-6(3) win and clinch her third Madrid Open on Saturday as the three-times major winner claimed her third title this year on the WTA tour.

A dominant Sabalenka won four games straight without conceding a point to build a 4-1 lead in the first set. Although former US Open champion Gauff battled back with a break to make it 4-2, the Belarusian secured the set with another break.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka shares the record for most Madrid Open titles with Petra Kvitova. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Gauff broke Sabalenka to go 2-1 up in the second set and held under pressure to build a 5-3 lead. But Gauff's double faults while serving for the set allowed Sabalenka to break back and make it 5-5 before winning the WTA 1000 title in a tiebreak.

Sabalenka, who turns 27 on Monday, now shares the record for most Madrid Open titles with Petra Kvitova. She tied her head-to-head record with Gauff at five wins apiece after 10 meetings.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters
 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
