Tennis: Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev wins

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the US during the Mexico Open ATP 500, Abierto Mexicano, The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco on Wednesday. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Rafael Nadal extended his winning run in 2022 to 12 matches in his best start to a season in his career, dismissing American Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament.

The 21-times Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in the coastal resort town, arrived in Mexico having won an Australian Open tuneup event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month after missing a chunk of last season with a foot problem.

Kozlov was the Spaniard's practice partner on Monday when he was called in as a last minute replacement for injured Frenchman Maxime Cressy in the main draw.

Barring a brief period in the second set when he converted his only breakpoint chance in the match, Kozlov was no match for Nadal whose previous best start of 11-0 in 2014 ended with a defeat to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open final.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 16 match against Spain's Pablo Andujar. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Next up for the 35-year-old will be another American in 39th-ranked Tommy Paul with a potential semi-final clash against top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, who he defeated in the Australian Open final from a two-sets deficit.

"It's always important to win as quick as possible but the most important thing is to win," Nadal said after his victory in an hour and 16 minutes.

"Tonight has been straight sets, that's great news, and I'll try to be ready for tomorrow again against a tough opponent."

Medvedev earlier crushed Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2 and put himself three wins away from victory at the tournament and rising to the world number one ranking for the first time.

Medvedev pretended like he might serve underhand on match point but instead thumped his seventh ace, eliciting a smile from the 68th-ranked Spaniard who played well but who could not break down the Russian's firm defense.

Medvedev will next face either American Taylor Fritz or Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and a title on Sunday for the Russian will guarantee his ascent to the world number one ranking replacing Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya emerged victorious in a double-fault-filled match, beating China's Xinyu Wang 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the second round at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Kalinskaya served nine double faults and just one ace. Wang had eight aces and 11 double faults. Neither had put more than 52 percent of her first serves in play, and neither player managed to win half of her second-serve points.

In other second-round matches, the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 7-6 (2), 6-2, and China's Qiang Wang got past France's Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-2. Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Coco Gauff scores upset of Paula Badosa at Doha

Coco Gauff smacked 26 winners while rolling to a 6-2, 6-3 upset of third-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open at Doha, Qatar.

The 14th-seeded Gauff thoroughly outplayed Badosa (12 winners) in the third-round match. She will next face sixth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari, who was a 6-4, 7-5 winner over ninth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Also scoring an upset was 15th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia -- she was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over second-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Ostapenko, who had 25 winners, will next face fifth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Madison Brengle.

In other matches, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1; fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 0-6, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland notched a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, and No. 8 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia outlasted Czech Tereza Martincova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.