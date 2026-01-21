Tennis Meets Fashion at AO: Who Wore It Best?

The 2026 Australian Open isn't just about tennis and the neon colours that dominated the blue courts prove it.

Check out what the players are wearing at this year's AO.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: AO players bringing style to the court. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters and Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Aryna's surf-inspired NikeCourt Slam dress paid homage to Serena Williams' iconic 2021 catsuit.

With its asymmetry, bold colours, and striking details, it was a chic reminder that tennis fashion moves forward by celebrating the women who paved the way.

Coco Gauff

Coco wore a kit in bright hot marigold, deep navy and soft daybreak periwinkle.

Her New Balance outfit perfectly matched her energy and style. The superhero-like cut-outs and mesh panels highlighted her personality, showing she's not just a champion on the court, but a style icon for her generation.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi turned heads at the Australian Open before she even stepped onto court.

Carrying a parasol and wearing a wide-brimmed hat with a veil, she leaned fully into the moment, pairing the drama with Nike's Copa-Light Liquid Lime-White dress adorned with soft, jellyfish-inspired ruffles.

The 16th seed's walk-on quickly lit up social media, with Australian Open organisers calling it 'her most iconic walk-on yet', a reminder that with Naomi, the entrance is often as memorable as the tennis itself.

Jasmine Paolini

Asics went all out with fluorescent colours, as Jasmine made a bold debut in a bright green outfit that couldn't be missed.

Venus Williams

On the day, Venus became the oldest singles player in Australian Open history, she wore a dark blue, all-Lacoste kit.

No neon, no fuss -- just quiet authority, the kind of presence that commands attention without making a sound.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos's Nike Surf Symphony kit -- in green, sail, and black -- was built for Melbourne's heat.

Sleeveless, lightweight, and full of bold energy, it gave a nod to surf culture.

Frances Tiafoe

Frances brought real emotion to the court.

His custom Lululemon kit, inspired by the colours of Sierra Leone, wasn't just about style -- it was personal. Wearing his roots gave him an extra spark.

Jannik Sinner

And then there was Jannik.

Under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena, he debuted Nike's Saffron mustard and olive flak look -- bold, unexpected, impossible to ignore.

Some fans loved the modern edge, while others trolled it.

Jannick kept it simple. He smiled, shrugged, and said he was happy wearing it, clearly appreciating the thought and work behind the design.