Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi elected to AITA General Body

Indian tennis legends Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi have been elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) General Body, signifying a major stride towards enhanced sportsperson representation in the national tennis federation's administrative framework.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza won six Grand Slam titles, three each in women's doubles and mixed doubles. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi have been elected to the AITA General Body as representatives of sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOM).

Their election marks their entry into the administrative structure of the national tennis federation, aiming for greater athlete representation.

The AITA's amended constitution provides for four SOM representatives in its General Body and two in the 15-member Executive Committee.

This move aligns with broader governance reforms under the National Sports Governance Act and the National Sports Bodies Rules, 2026.

Indian tennis legends Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi have been elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) General Body as representatives of sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOM), marking their entry into the administrative structure of the national tennis federation.

The focus now shifts to the AITA Executive Committee elections, scheduled to be held on Thursday, where both former players will be looking to secure representation in the decision-making body.

Reforms in Sports Governance

The AITA's amended constitution provides for four SOM representatives in its General Body, comprising two men and two women, while two representatives, one from each category, will be part of the 15-member Executive Committee.

The selection process is part of the broader governance reforms aimed at ensuring greater representation of former sportspersons in the administration of national sports federations under the National Sports Governance Act and the National Sports Bodies Rules, 2026.

A total of 26 applications were received for the SOM positions, with 18 applicants in the men's category and eight in the women's category.

The applicants included former Indian players and Davis Cup representatives, including two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, former Davis Cup skipper Anand Amritraj and Gaurav Natekar.

Illustrious Careers

Bhupathi, a former doubles world number one, was among India's most successful tennis players.

He won 12 Grand Slam titles during his career, including four in men's doubles and eight in mixed doubles. He also formed a successful doubles partnership with Leander Paes, with the duo winning multiple Grand Slam titles.

Sania, meanwhile, reached the World No 1 position in women's doubles in 2015 and won six Grand Slam titles, three each in women's doubles and mixed doubles. She retired from professional tennis in February 2023.

The AITA is scheduled to hold its elections on November 27, with the inclusion of former players in its governing structure expected to provide athletes a greater role in the administration of Indian tennis.