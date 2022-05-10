News
Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

May 10, 2022 08:48 IST
IMAGE: 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat stage 1 ovarian cancer, the former world number one said on Monday.

 

The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

"I'm a little out of it (meds) but nonetheless, thankful and relieved I finished my six chemo treatments," she said on Twitter alongside a video of her with the health care workers who treated her and ringing a wind chime to mark the occasion.

"Love you, thank you so much ... We hope we don't see you again," Evert told the workers with a laugh as she prepared to exit the health care facility.

Evert's younger sister, former pro tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, died after a battle with ovarian cancer in 2020 at the age of 62. Dubin's cancer had spread before it was detected.

Evert, 67, has said her doctor told her that after the treatments were complete, there was a better than a 90% chance the cancer would never return because it was caught so early.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
