Tennis: Alcaraz, Shapovalov reign

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Australia's Alex de Minaur to win the Rotterdam Open on Sunday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/ Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain outlasted third seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to win the ABN AMRO Open on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It marks the World No. 3's first tournament win of the new year and his 17th ATP singles title.

In a tightly contested match, Alcaraz won two-thirds of his first-service points (34 of 51) but also 64 percent of his second serves (16 of 25). He saved 3 of 5 break points while breaking de Minaur's serve on 4 of 8 opportunities.

It stood at 2-2 in the third set before Alcaraz broke de Minaur's serve in the sixth and eighth games, winning on his second match point.

Dallas Open

Unseeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov took down No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final in Texas.

Shapovalov won just his third career ATP singles title, but it was his second in less than four months after he broke through in Belgrade last November. It's his first victory above the ATP 250 level; the Dallas Open is an ATP 500 event.

He fired 13 aces with just two double faults on Sunday and won 36 of 50 first-service points (72 percent). The first-set tiebreaker was knotted 4-4 before Shapovalov won three of the final four points to earn the set; he then ran out to a 4-1 lead in the second set on his way to victory.

Teichmann wins singles, Anshba-Pridankina claim doubles at Mumbai Open

India's Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono went down to the Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina in the doubles final, while Jil Teichmann triumphed over Mananchaya Sawangkaew to claim the singles title at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series in Mumbai.

While Swiss Teichmann got the better of her Thai opponent Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4, the pair of Anshba and Pridankina defeated Thombare and Hartono 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-7.

Thombare and Hartono displayed aggressive intent, racing to a 4-2 lead in the first set. However, the Russian duo, led by a determined Pridankina, mounted a fierce comeback and forced the set into a tiebreak.

Despite their valiant efforts, Thombare and Hartono narrowly lost the tiebreak, conceding the first set 6-7.

Undeterred, Thombare and Hartono regrouped in the second set and levelled the match by taking the second set convincingly at 6-2.

In the final set, Thombare and Hartono initially held a 5-3 advantage and seemed poised for victory.

However, the Russian duo dug deep, clawing their way back into the match and clinched the deciding tiebreaker 10-7.

The former world No 21 Teichmann was in complete control of the match and walked away with the winning prize and trophy. She also got into the top 100 WTA rankings.

The winner of the singles title won 125 ranking points and a reward of US$15,500 while the doubles champions won 125 ranking points and a reward of USD 5,700.