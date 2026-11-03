Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collapse

Tenerife have mourned the death of striker Jesus de Miguel, 30, after he suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision against FC Andorra.

IMAGE: Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tenerife/X

Key Points Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The cardiac arrest occurred following a collision during a match against FC Andorra.

De Miguel collapsed seven minutes into stoppage time after being struck in the chest by the opposing goalkeeper's knee.

Medical staff treated him on the pitch before he was taken to hospital, where he passed away the following day.

The club expressed profound sadness and requested respect for the family's privacy during this difficult time.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

Club's Statement and Family's Request

"We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments," the club's statement further read.

Details of the On-Pitch Incident

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Barcelona, Real Madrid Offer Condolences

Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death.

"Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times," Barcelona said in a statement.

Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, stating: "Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones."