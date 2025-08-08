HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ten Indians seal final spots at Asian Jr Boxing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 08, 2025 21:44 IST

Vini

IMAGE: India's Vini got the better of China's Ruixue Li to enter the final in the 60kg category at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok on Friday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Ten Indian boxers, including seven women, will be vying for gold in the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 after registering convincing victories in their respective semifinal bouts in Bangkok on Friday.

Women boxers Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg), Vini (60kg), Nisha (65kg), Aarti Kumari (75kg), Parchi Tokas (80+kg) along with Mausam Suhag (65kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg) and Hemant Sangwan (90kg) in the men's event have reached the final.

Kritika (80kg) has a direct entry in the final.

India have fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers -- 20 in each age group -- with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India are also assured of 13 medals in the U-22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold.

In the 54kg semifinal, Nisha completely dominated Himari Watanabe of Japan for a 5:0

verdict.

Vini (60kg) and Nisha (65kg) also clinched their respective semifinals with the former beating Ruixue Li and Nisha defeating Ziyue Bao of China.

Earlier in the 57kg semifinal, Muskan overturned China's Jiaen Wang's slight advantage with a dominant third round to win 4:1.

Aarti Kumari then rained in enough punches on Thanh Tuyen Tran of Vietnam to force the referee to stop the 75kg semi-final bout in the second round.

 

Prachi Tokas then rounded off the tally with a 3:2 win over Zhaksylyk Sanina of Kazakhstan in the 80+kg semifinals.

In the evening session, Mausam Suhag continued India's winning streak with a 5:0 win over Akshan Hashemi of Iran in the men's 65kg bout and Rahul Kundu joined them in the finals with a 5:0 win over Shildebay Nursultan of Kazakhstan in 75kg semis.

Hemant Sangwan then ended the day for India on a winning note with a 5:0 win over Qirui He of China.

Yashika (women's 51kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women's 70kg), Shivam (men's 55kg) and Gaurav (men's 85kg) will return home with a bronze medal each. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

