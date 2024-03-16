Ten Hag opens up on Rashford's Manchester United future

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford's recent run raised speculations regarding the future of the English forward, but Ten Hag dismissed such rumours by stating the intention behind Rashford's contract extension. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Friday dismissed the growing speculations around the future of star forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Last year, Rashford had a stellar season which saw him become United's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions. Subsequently, he was rewarded with a five-year contract extension which extended his stay with the club until 2028.

Last season, by breaching the 30-goal mark, Rashford became the first player since Robin Van Persie (2012/13 season) for Manchester United to achieve the feat.

However, in the ongoing season, Rashford has been chasing the ghosts of his former self. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net just seven times in 27 appearances in the Premier League.

"We didn't re-sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell him. He should be part of this project. So, that is not a subject we talk about," Ten Hag said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

Rashford could turn out to be a crucial figure for the Dutchman's team for their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Rashford has scored six goals against Liverpool in six home games. In the last FA Cup clash played between both clubs in 2021, Rashford struck the net as the Red Devils emerged victorious with a 3-2 victory.

Even in 2018 at Old Trafford, Rashford struck the net twice during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's men.

Since the beginning of the year, the dynamic forward has scored four goals with two of those coming in consecutive games against defending champions Manchester City and Everton.

Man United get injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash

Ten Hag expects to have several key players back from injury for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Sunday, with Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all training this week.

"They returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and today we had a session that they were all training," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. "I think (they will be available). We have, (Saturday) one session. We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good."

Hojlund scored in six successive games across all competitions, with eight goals in his last eight games, before a muscle injury sidelined him for four games, including United's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round.

United are languishing in sixth in the Premier League and face a red-hot Liverpool side who are level on points at the top of the table with Arsenal, although they trail the Gunners on goal difference.

Facing their north west rivals adds some spice to the match at Old Trafford.

"Some games are bigger than others, I think Manchester United against Liverpool is always a big game. I am looking forward to it," Ten Hag said. "The fans see it as a very big game and they are very eager for us to win ... our fans have to be loud.

"In such games, we always achieve good performances. I don't think in any really high-rated game that we had any lows. They are very consistent, we need our best to beat them."

The FA Cup is the only silverware United remain in the hunt for amid a tough season for Ten Hag's side. They lost to Manchester City in last year's final at Wembley.

United will be the more rested of the two sides after Liverpool clobbered Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday in the Europa League. United have not played since they defeated Everton 2-0 with penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have lifted the FA Cup 12 times, second only to Arsenal's 14, while Liverpool have hoisted eight.