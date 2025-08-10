Tell the full story of Obeid's death: Salah calls out UEFA tribute

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah has been vocal about allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war, now in its second year, continues. Photograph: Mohamed Salah/Instagram

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has called out UEFA for omitting key details about the death of Palestinian football legend Suleiman al-Obeid in their tribute post — demanding to know how, where, and why the 41-year-old was killed.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced on Thursday, August 7, that Obeid — dubbed the “Pele of Palestinian football” — was killed a day earlier in an Israeli strike while waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old forward, who scored more than 100 goals in his career and netted twice in 24 appearances for Palestine, was widely regarded as one of the most gifted players in the country’s history. On Thursday, UEFA posted a tribute on X that read, “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Salah retweeted the message, pointedly asking UEFA to be transparent about the circumstances of Obeid’s death.

“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” Salah wrote.

UEFA has yet to respond to Salah’s remarks. The Liverpool forward has been vocal about allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war, now in its second year, continues.

The PFA also shared a statement on Facebook attributed to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, calling Obeid “proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship.”

“He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering,” the statement read. “His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people.”

The PFA further revealed that since October 2023, 325 members of the Palestinian football community — including players, coaches, administrators, referees and club officials — have been killed in the conflict.