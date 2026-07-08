Mandaviya Announces Telangana As Host For Khelo India Youth Games

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has officially announced that Telangana will proudly host the 2026 Khelo India Youth Games, furthering the national vision for widespread sports development.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana will host the 2026 Khelo India Youth Games, as announced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The prestigious national event is anticipated to be held in November 2026.

Telangana was chosen due to its infrastructure and enthusiasm, aligning with PM Modi's vision to decentralise major national events.

The Games are expected to attract at least 8000 participants, including athletes and support staff.

The previous 2025 edition in Bihar featured 28 sports and saw 26 new records, including 13 national youth records in weightlifting.

Telangana will host the 2026 edition of Khelo India Youth Games, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. The KIYG is likely to take place in November. Bihar had hosted the previous edition in May last year.

Telangana's Role In National Sports Development

"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to spread major national events in all regions of the country, it is appropriate that Telangana should get the opportunity to host the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games. "The state has the infrastructure and the enthusiasm to host these Games where at least 8000 athletes, officials and support staff are expected to participate," said Mandaviya.

The Bihar edition saw athletes taking part in 28 sports. Twenty-six records were created in KIYG 2025, of which 13 were national youth records, all in weightlifting. The rest were meet records and all in athletics.