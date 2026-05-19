Telangana Junior Basketball League Aims To Develop Young Talent

The Telangana Junior Basketball League (TJBL) has been launched to identify and develop young basketball talent, with its franchise auction valued at Rs 1.48 crore, signalling a major boost for grassroots basketball in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana Basketball Association launches the Telangana Junior Basketball League (TJBL) to foster young talent.

The TJBL franchise auction reached Rs 1.48 crore, marking a significant milestone for youth basketball in India.

Over 3,000 registrations received for Under-15 and Under-18 categories, including strong rural participation.

Ambati Prudhvishwar Reddy leads the initiative, aiming to transform Telangana into a basketball hub.

The Telangana Basketball Association has launched the Telangana Junior Basketball League (TJBL), a grassroots initiative to identify and develop young talent, and the auction for the franchises was valued at Rs 1.48 crore.

TJBL: Inspired By Professional League

Inspired by the Telangana Professional Basketball League (TPBL), the league has already drawn over 3,000 registrations across Under-15 and Under-18 categories for boys and girls, including strong participation from rural areas.

Following week-long trials, 400 players (top 100 from each category) were shortlisted and felicitated at Shilpakala Vedika.

Franchise Auction Success

The franchise auction at Ridhira Retreat saw 10 bidders compete for six teams - Hyderabad Hurricanes, Vikarabad Predators, Nalgonda Ninjas, Rangareddy Rulers, Warangal Wildfires, and Medak Monsters - which were sold for a combined Rs 1.48 crore, making TJBL the first youth basketball league in India to achieve franchise sales of this scale.

The player auction is scheduled for May 22.

Leadership and Vision

The initiative is led by Ambati Prudhvishwar Reddy, Indian national basketball team player and general secretary of TBA, who has represented India internationally and played in Spain, USA, and Thailand.

Since taking charge in 2025, he has introduced key reforms including coaches and referee clinics, a digital player database, and the TPBL (Rs 1.27 crore franchise sales).

Under his leadership, a structured pathway spanning school, junior, college, club, and professional leagues has been created with a strong focus on grassroots and rural development.

Speaking about the vision, Reddy said, "The mission is to make Telangana a basketball hub for India and produce future national and international stars, including players capable of reaching the NBA level."