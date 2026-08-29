Rs 1 Crore Telangana Golconda Masters Set To Begin In Hyderabad

Witness top Indian and international golf professionals battle for a Rs 1 crore prize purse and crucial qualification spots at the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters in Hyderabad from September 1 to 4.

Key Points The Telangana Golconda Masters will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association from September 1 to 4.

The tournament boasts a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, attracting top Indian and international golf professionals.

It serves as a crucial qualifier for the top-24 players for the season-ending DP World India Championship.

Prominent Indian golfers like Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, and Rashid Khan are participating.

International players from Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda, and Japan will also compete.

Top Indian professionals, including Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat and Rashid Khan, will be in action when the Telangana Golconda Masters is held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 1 to 4. The prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

This competition will determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

Star-Studded Field At HGA

The 132 field will include DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak, Honey Baisoya, Veer , Rashid, Akshay Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan, to name a few. The prominent foreign players in the field are defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh, Badal Hossain also from Bangladesh, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Uganda's Joshua Seale and the Japanese duo of Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma and Rupinder Singh Gill. The tournament is part of the Race to DP World India Championship which is a competition to crown the DP World PGTI's number one player.

Promoting Golf Tourism In Telangana

Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said, "The tournament will go a long way in promoting Telangana and the city of Hyderabad as a leading destination for golf tourism. With a strong field and great playing conditions provided by the HGA, we look forward to another exciting and closely-fought contest at the Telangana Golconda Masters."

The tournament was jointly announced by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana and Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI, during a press conference at the Hyderabad Golf Association.