Home  » Sports » Telangana CM Felicitates Badminton Duo For World Championships Bronze

Telangana CM Felicitates Badminton Duo For World Championships Bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 25, 2026 22:07 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently honoured badminton stars Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly for their impressive bronze medal win at the prestigious World Championships.

Photograph: BAI/X

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points

  • Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honoured badminton players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
  • The duo recently secured a bronze medal at the World Championships, bringing laurels to the state.
  • The felicitation meeting included national chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday commended badminton duo Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly following their recent bronze medal win at the World Championships.

The shuttlers met with Reddy alongside Gayatri's parents -- chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and PVV Lakshmi.

 

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present on the occasion, an official release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

gayatri gopichandtreesa jollya revanth reddybadminton world championshipstelangana chief minister

More From Rediff

'Does anyone actually care?' Sreejesh's brutal question

'Does anyone actually care?' Sreejesh's brutal question
Gen Z Cricketers Protest For Three Ranji Teams In UP

Gen Z Cricketers Protest For Three Ranji Teams In UP
India hockey coach admits costly World Cup mistakes

India hockey coach admits costly World Cup mistakes

Related Stories

Coach Reddy Reveals Treesa And Gayatri's Journey To World Championships Medal

Coach Reddy Reveals Treesa And Gayatri's Journey To World Championships Medal

Web Stories

Moto G Max Unveiled In India

Moto G Max Unveiled In India
iQOO Z11 Launched: Price, Key Features

iQOO Z11 Launched: Price, Key Features
5 Airports That Make Flying A Pleasure

5 Airports That Make Flying A Pleasure

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026