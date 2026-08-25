Telangana CM Felicitates Badminton Duo For World Championships Bronze

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently honoured badminton stars Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly for their impressive bronze medal win at the prestigious World Championships.

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honoured badminton players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

The duo recently secured a bronze medal at the World Championships, bringing laurels to the state.

The felicitation meeting included national chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday commended badminton duo Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly following their recent bronze medal win at the World Championships.

The shuttlers met with Reddy alongside Gayatri's parents -- chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and PVV Lakshmi.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present on the occasion, an official release said.