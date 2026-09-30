CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Gold Medal Winning Archers From Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated the remarkable gold medal victories of archers Chikitha Taniparthi, Vennam Jyothi Surekha, and Prithika Pradeep at the Asian Games, highlighting their inspiring success and the securing of a 2028 Olympic quota.

Key Points Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lauded archers for their gold medal win at the Asian Games.

Chikitha Taniparthi, Vennam Jyothi Surekha, and Prithika Pradeep secured gold in the women's compound archery team event.

Chikitha Taniparthi also won gold with Sahil Jadhav in the mixed team event, securing a 2028 Olympic quota.

The CM emphasised that these achievements inspire young athletes and bring immense pride to the nation.

Reddy extended best wishes to all Indian medal winners and participants at the Asian Games.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Telangana's Chikitha Taniparthi, along with her teammates Vennam Jyothi Surekha and Prithika Pradeep, on winning the gold medal in the women's compound archery team event at the Asian Games 2026.

Inspiring Sporting Excellence

Reddy said their outstanding performance and exceptional talent had showcased the nation's sporting excellence on the global stage and brought immense pride to the country.

The CM said their inspiring achievement would motivate countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication, determination and a true spirit of sportsmanship.

He extended his best wishes to the champions for many more victories in the years ahead and for bringing greater honour to the country and Telangana, an official release said.

The CM also conveyed his warm wishes to all Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games 2026, and congratulated those who have won medals across various sporting disciplines, bringing laurels to the nation on the international stage.

He expressed hope that the achievements of the country's athletes will inspire the youth to take up sports, strive for excellence and represent the country with pride, the release added.

India's compound mixed archery pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav claimed the gold medal and secured a 2028 Olympic quota place by beating Korea in a tense shoot-off at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday after the women's team also finished on top in the same event.